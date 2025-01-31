Fortnite leaks suggest collaboration with Off-White could be coming soon

The latest Fortnite leaks suggest that a collaboration with Off-White could be making its way to the game. Off-White is a global Italian brand created by designer Virgil Abloh in 2013 and is known for its unique clothing and shoes. Epic Games is known to collaborate with major brands such as Adidas and Nike so it would come as no surprise that another brand joins the ever-expanding collection.

Here's all you need to know about the potential collaboration with Off-White based on the latest Fortnite leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leaks hint at an upcoming collaboration with Off-White

Expand Tweet

Trending

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers and data miners such as @Hypex, @Loolo_WRLD, and more suggest that Italian lifestyle brand Off-White could make its way to the Item Shop. Off-White is known for its unique and radically designed clothes and shoes heavily, influenced by streetwear and Hip-Hop culture.

The collaboration with Off-White could bring a host of cosmetics such as Outfits, Back Blings, and Kicks. Since clothes and shoes are among the brand's most popular items, players can expect a variety of clothing and footwear choices to be featured in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Expand Tweet

Kicks have become a relatively popular cosmetic choice in the game, with popular variants such as the Air Jordan 11 and Nike Air Foamposite One Galaxy being added recently. The collaboration could likely bring legendary shoes such as the Out of Office or the Vulc 779 in the form of kicks.

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 theme could be “Wrestlers and Gear” and feature James Bond

Epic Games has not officially confirmed the collaboration with Off-White but the company has previously partnered with global clothing brands such as Balenciaga, Moncler, and Adidas. Players have to wait for an official confirmation to see if these Fortnite leaks hold.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback