Fortnite leaks suggest a customizable Iron Man skin could arrive soon

The latest Fortnite leaks suggest that a new customizable Iron Man skin is set to make its way to the game. Marvel is one of the biggest franchises in terms of collaboration in Fortnite, with over 80 skins. So it comes as no surprise that the roster of superheroes and villains could get an expansion.

Here's all you need to know about the arrival of the customizable Iron Man skin based on the Fortnite leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaks hint at the arrival of a customizable Iron Man skin

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers and data miners like @Hypex and @Wensoing suggest that a customizable Iron Man skin could make its way to the game. Iron Man is one of the most popular outfits in Fortnite, with variants like the Iron Man MK 45, Iron Man Zero, and Tony Stark so it could come as no surprise that the superhero could receive more outfits.

The "Genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist" Tony Stark is known to create stunning Iron Man suits that feature tons of customizable weapons and fittings. Epic Games may draw inspiration from this to create a customizable outfit with different looks and cosmetic features.

Selectable styles are a popular feature seen in many skins in the game, including the Iron Man Zero outfit that has many choices like decals, helmets, and more. Additional leaks suggest the customizable skin could feature a Doom style, multiple colors, and four different selectable variants. Data mined from the game files show the following text string attached to the skin assets:

"Customize your Iron Man!"

Epic Games hasn't officially confirmed the arrival of the customizable skin. However, Marvel skins are one of the most popular choices among players, prompting Fortnite to release many outfits and styles every season. Players will have to wait for an official announcement or teaser from the developers to confirm these Fortnite leaks.

