Fortnite leaks suggest Avatar collaboration could come today

The latest Fortnite leaks suggest the much-awaited Avatar collaboration could come today (January 31, 2025), with the new season arriving soon. Epic Games teased the arrival of the popular science fiction franchise among many others in its D23 event last year. Now it seems the residents of Pandora could finally make their way to the island.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Avatar collaboration based on the latest Fortnite leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaks hint at the arrival of Avatar with Chapter 6 Season 2

The latest posts by legacy Fortnite leakers such as @Hypex and @ShiinaBR suggest the much-awaited Avatar collaboration could arrive today (January 31, 2025). Currently, the game is in downtime in preparation for OG Season 2, and based on the data mined, the Pandorans could arrive when the new season goes live.

James Cameron's Avatar is one of the most popular science fiction franchises in recent history, so it comes as no surprise that Epic Games could decide to add it to its ever-expanding sticker book of collaborations. Additionally, the Fortnite X Disney trailer depicted Avatar outfits alongside other franchises like Star Wars and Cars.

As per leaks and mined data, players could get Jake's Banshee and Neytiri's Banshee Outfits. Players can also expect a host of related cosmetics such as Back Blings, Pickaxes, and Emotes to accompany the skins. As with most other collaborations, bundles based on the collaboration could also be expected in the Fortnite Items Shop.

Epic Games hasn't given any official statement regarding the arrival of the Avatar collaboration. However, it could finally settle the rumors and leaks that have been coming out of the rumor mill for years. Last year's D23 live event with Disney opened the way for tons of popular franchises to make their way to the game so it is quite possible that players finally get their hands on the Pandorans.

