When does Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 end?

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 will end on March 20, 2025, at 9 am PT. The season is currently live, and the mid-season Reloaded update has already launched. While all Season 2 content has been revealed, two events are yet to be introduced and will arrive later in the season.

The latest update has been significant, as the developers have focused on fine-tuning the game. Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies have received a decent amount of new content, whereas Warzone has seen fewer additions due to the developers’ focus on gameplay refinements.

This article provides the exact date and time for the end of Season 2 across all regions.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 end date and time for all regions

As of February 23, 2025, the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 in-game Battle Pass timer shows 24 days remaining, confirming that the season will conclude once the timer expires. This places the end date on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9 am PT.

Bo6 and Warzone in-game Battle Pass timer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Here is the list of end dates and times for all major regions:

Time zones Date and time Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 20, 2025, at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 20, 2025, at 10 AM Central Standard Time (CST) March 20, 2025, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 20, 2025, at 12 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) March 20, 2025, at 5 PM Central European Time (CET) March 20, 2025, at 6 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) March 20, 2025, at 8 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK) March 20, 2025, at 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) March 20, 2025, at 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) March 21, 2025, at 1 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) March 21, 2025, at 2 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) March 21, 2025, at 4 AM

As the season winds down the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration stands out as a major highlight. It appeals to TMNT fans through the recently introduced iconic characters — Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael — each having their own bundles that can be purchased in-game for 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP).

A dedicated event for this collaboration will go live on February 28, 2025, allowing players to earn various rewards, with the final reward being the D1.3 Sector. The event will also feature a Premium Track priced at $10, which will grant access to additional rewards, including the final reward: Splinter (Operator), the mentor and adoptive father of the Ninja Turtles.

Currently, no details about Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 have been revealed. However, as the end date of Season 2 approaches, players can expect a content drop likely after March 12, 2025, showcasing what’s coming in Season 3.

