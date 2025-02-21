Warzone and Black Ops 6 February 21 patch notes: Crossbow buff, Ranked Play changes, bug fixes, and more

Warzone and Black Ops 6 February 21 patch notes have officially arrived. This small update after the Season 2 Reloaded one has changed some minor things in both the games. In Warzone, the Crossbow has received a little buff, and some weapons that were supposed to get new balancing updates yesterday have received said changes. As for Black Ops 6, there are small changes in both the Ranked Play and Zombies, alongside some minor weapon balancing in multiplayer.

Ad

If you want to read the entire Warzone and Black Ops 6 February 21 patch notes, check below.

Warzone February 21 patch notes

Here are all the changes in Warzone after today's update:

Weapons

The adjustments to the following weapons were previously communicated in the Season 02 Reloaded patch notes on February 19 and are now live.

GPR 91

Feng 82

SWAT 5.56

Tsarkov 7.62

Underbarrel Crossbow

Underbarrel Crossbow adjustments that are now live:

Increased ADS zoom level.

Increased projectile velocity and reduced initial vertical velocity. Reduces cases of overshooting targets in close range situations, and makes it easier to hit targets at range.

Underbarrel Crossbow adjustments that will arrive in an upcoming update:

Increased ammo count by 1.

Ad

Trending

Perks

Moutaineer

The Moutaineer Perk should now be available for players to equip to Custom Loadouts and use as originally intended.

Bug fixes

Ranked Play

Fixed an issue causing Experimental Gas grenades to be in loot. They remain restricted in Ranked Play.

Fixed an issue where Ranked Play SR was not being awarded or deducted as expected shortly after the launch of Season 02 Reloaded.

We are now investigating a fix-up for players who played during this impacted window. Stay tuned for updates.

Ad

Perks

Fixed an issue that prevented the Mountaineer Perk from being properly equipped.

Stability

Fixed an issue where some players could become stuck on the Fetching Online Profile screen.

Misc

Fixed an issue that caused players to lose all functionality after selecting a Loadout from a Loadout Drop.

Also read: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded patch notes: New Perk, balance changes, bug fixes, and more

Black Ops 6 February 21 patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Black Ops 6 after today's update:

Ad

Weapons: Multiplayer and Zombies

Addressed an issue that prevented some weapon tuning changes planned for Season 02 Reloaded to behave as expected.

The adjustments for the below weapons and attachments are now live as detailed in our previous notes.

GPR 91

Attachment Update: Fire Rate

Fire Rate improvement increased from 8% to 12%.

Feng 82

SWAT 5.56

Tsarkov 7.62

AEK-973 Full Auto Attachment

Sniper Rifle Fast Mag Attachment

One adjustment for the Under Barrel Crossbow Attachment remains impacted.

Under Barrel Crossbow Attachment adjustments that are now live:

Increased ADS zoom level.

Increased projectile velocity and reduced initial vertical velocity. Reduces cases of overshooting targets in close-range situations, and makes it easier to hit targets at range.

Under Barrel Crossbow Attachment adjustments that will arrive in an upcoming update:

Increased ammo count by 1.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ranked Play

Addressed an issue where Ranked Play SR was not being awarded or deducted as expected shortly after the launch of Season 02 Reloaded (fixed on Feb. 20).

We are now investigating a fix-up for players who played during this impacted window. Look for details and updates on our Trello.

UI (Multiplayer and Zombies)

The Challenge Tracker widget in the Main and Pause Menus for Multiplayer and Zombies has been reenabled.

Stability

Ad

Addressed an issue where some players could become stuck on the Fetching Online Profile screen.

Multiplayer

General Playlist Updates

Added Bullet 24/7 to Featured Playlists.

Ranked Play (MP)

Vote to Forfeit

Changed vote accept behavior from tap to hold.

Zombies

Maps

Citadelle des Morts

We have rolled back the change that temporarily prevented Oil Trap kills from counting as critical kills for the currently held weapon.

Stability

Addressed a crash when players would pause a Zombies match (fixed on Feb. 20).

Ad

Also read, Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded patch notes: New maps, TMNT LTMs, Zombies changes, and more

That covers everything you needed to know about the Warzone and Black Ops 6 February 21 update. Check out our other Call of Duty related news and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback