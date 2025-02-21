Warzone and Black Ops 6 February 21 patch notes: Crossbow buff, Ranked Play changes, bug fixes, and more

Warzone and Black Ops 6 February 21 patch notes have officially arrived. This small update after the Season 2 Reloaded one has changed some minor things in both the games. In Warzone, the Crossbow has received a little buff, and some weapons that were supposed to get new balancing updates yesterday have received said changes. As for Black Ops 6, there are small changes in both the Ranked Play and Zombies, alongside some minor weapon balancing in multiplayer.
If you want to read the entire Warzone and Black Ops 6 February 21 patch notes, check below.
Warzone February 21 patch notes
Here are all the changes in Warzone after today's update:
Weapons
The adjustments to the following weapons were previously communicated in the Season 02 Reloaded patch notes on February 19 and are now live.
- GPR 91
- Feng 82
- SWAT 5.56
- Tsarkov 7.62
- Underbarrel Crossbow
- Underbarrel Crossbow adjustments that are now live:
- Increased ADS zoom level.
- Increased projectile velocity and reduced initial vertical velocity. Reduces cases of overshooting targets in close range situations, and makes it easier to hit targets at range.
- Underbarrel Crossbow adjustments that will arrive in an upcoming update:
- Increased ammo count by 1.
Perks
- Moutaineer
- The Moutaineer Perk should now be available for players to equip to Custom Loadouts and use as originally intended.
Bug fixes
Ranked Play
- Fixed an issue causing Experimental Gas grenades to be in loot. They remain restricted in Ranked Play.
- Fixed an issue where Ranked Play SR was not being awarded or deducted as expected shortly after the launch of Season 02 Reloaded.
- We are now investigating a fix-up for players who played during this impacted window. Stay tuned for updates.
Perks
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Mountaineer Perk from being properly equipped.
Stability
- Fixed an issue where some players could become stuck on the Fetching Online Profile screen.
Misc
- Fixed an issue that caused players to lose all functionality after selecting a Loadout from a Loadout Drop.
Black Ops 6 February 21 patch notes
Here are all the changes done to Black Ops 6 after today's update:
Weapons: Multiplayer and Zombies
- Addressed an issue that prevented some weapon tuning changes planned for Season 02 Reloaded to behave as expected.
- The adjustments for the below weapons and attachments are now live as detailed in our previous notes.
- GPR 91
- Attachment Update: Fire Rate
- Fire Rate improvement increased from 8% to 12%.
- Feng 82
- SWAT 5.56
- Tsarkov 7.62
- AEK-973 Full Auto Attachment
- Sniper Rifle Fast Mag Attachment
- One adjustment for the Under Barrel Crossbow Attachment remains impacted.
- Under Barrel Crossbow Attachment adjustments that are now live:
- Increased ADS zoom level.
- Increased projectile velocity and reduced initial vertical velocity. Reduces cases of overshooting targets in close-range situations, and makes it easier to hit targets at range.
- Under Barrel Crossbow Attachment adjustments that will arrive in an upcoming update:
- Increased ammo count by 1.
Ranked Play
- Addressed an issue where Ranked Play SR was not being awarded or deducted as expected shortly after the launch of Season 02 Reloaded (fixed on Feb. 20).
- We are now investigating a fix-up for players who played during this impacted window. Look for details and updates on our Trello.
UI (Multiplayer and Zombies)
- The Challenge Tracker widget in the Main and Pause Menus for Multiplayer and Zombies has been reenabled.
Stability
- Addressed an issue where some players could become stuck on the Fetching Online Profile screen.
Multiplayer
General Playlist Updates
- Added Bullet 24/7 to Featured Playlists.
Ranked Play (MP)
- Vote to Forfeit
- Changed vote accept behavior from tap to hold.
Zombies
Maps
- Citadelle des Morts
- We have rolled back the change that temporarily prevented Oil Trap kills from counting as critical kills for the currently held weapon.
Stability
- Addressed a crash when players would pause a Zombies match (fixed on Feb. 20).
