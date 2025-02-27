Infamous Operator skin is reportedly returning with Verdansk in Warzone

An infamous Operator skin is reportedly coming with Verdansk in Warzone. As reported by reputed Call of Duty leaker, @HeyImAlaix on X, Operator Roze will be making a comeback with Verdansk in Season 3. The report also claims that apart from Roze, Operator Mace and Hudson will also be added to the shooter with the upcoming update.

Read below to learn more about the rumored Operator returning with Verdansk in Warzone.

Note: This article is based on a leak, so readers are asked to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Operator Roze is reportedly returning with Verdansk in Warzone

As reported by @HeyImAlaix on X, Operator Roze is coming with Verdansk in Warzone. The details about the Operator's arrival in the title were derived by datamining the game's files, which also revealed that three different variants will be available in Warzone and Black Ops 6 in Season 3.

For those new to the franchise, Roze was an Operator featured in Modern Warfare (2019). While the base variant of the Operator wasn't an issue, one particular skin or a variant called the "Rook" was highly controversial.

This variant covered the entire Operator in a black suit. Hence, people using this skin could easily blend in with the dark and dimly lit corners of the Verdansk map, making them extremely difficult to spot.

Needless to say, it was one of the go-to choices for campers as it allowed them to hide in the shadows and catch their enemies off guard.

The skin was so controversial that Call of Duty had to take action and change a few things. These changes resulted in the Operator skin appearing more grayish instead of being completely black.

Despite these changes, it remained a popular choice, at least among the campers as the tweaks weren't enough to make the skin completely visible in darker rooms.

Based on the recent data mines, the same Operator is returning with Verdansk in Warzone Season 3. Hopefully, this time around, her skin will receive proper tweaks so that it doesn't cause a ruckus among players.

