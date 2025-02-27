Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to get them

The Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event went live on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 10 am PT, offering various rewards for players to collect. The event features two segments: a free section and a paid Premium Track section.

The final reward in the free section is the new D1.3 Sector weapon, while the Premium Track’s ultimate reward is the Splinter Operator, the mentor and adoptive father of the ninja turtles.

This article will cover all the rewards available in the event and how to unlock them in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

All the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event offers a total of 20 rewards— 10 from the free section, available to all players, and 10 from the Premium Track, which can be unlocked for 1,100 Call of Duty Points (CP), equivalent to $9.99.

The TMNT event rewards in BO6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Below are all the free and premium rewards available during the event, along with the required experience points (XP) to unlock them:

Rewards (Free) Rewards (Premium Track) Required Experience Points (XP) "Foot Clan" Operator Skin "Sensei's Support" Finishing Move Instant Reward "Clan Ties" Spray "Splinter's Cane" Melee Blueprint 20,000 XP "Ninja Clan" Emblem "Infestation" Weapon Blueprint 50,000 XP "Skateboard" New Melee Weapon "Sewer Surfer" Melee Blueprint 70,000 XP "Pepperoni Power" Sticker "Family" Calling Card 100,000 XP "Together" Loading Screen "The Master" Emblem 140,000 XP "Belt Fed Magazine" Attachment "Robotic Ninja" Weapon Blueprint 180,000 XP "Undead Foor Clan" Operator "Sliced" Weapon Blueprint 240,000 XP "Thinker" Weapon Charm "Brainiac" Gun Screen 300,000 XP "D1.3 Sector" New Weapon "Splinter" New Operator 370,000 XP

Also read: Four iconic weapons from OG Verdansk are reportedly returning in Warzone Season 3

How to acquire all the rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event

To unlock rewards in the Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event, you must accumulate experience points (XP). The process is straightforward — there are no specific challenges or exclusive event-based currencies required; you simply earn XP.

Procedure to earn rewards during TMNT event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

XP can be gained in any major game mode, including Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, allowing you to play your preferred mode to reach the required amount for each reward.

To unlock all rewards, you must collect a total of 370,000 XP. Free rewards are available to all players, but those who purchase the Premium Track will unlock both a free and a premium reward each time they reach an XP milestone.

