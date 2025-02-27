Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to get them

The Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event went live on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 10 am PT, offering various rewards for players to collect. The event features two segments: a free section and a paid Premium Track section.
The final reward in the free section is the new D1.3 Sector weapon, while the Premium Track’s ultimate reward is the Splinter Operator, the mentor and adoptive father of the ninja turtles.
This article will cover all the rewards available in the event and how to unlock them in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
All the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
The Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event offers a total of 20 rewards— 10 from the free section, available to all players, and 10 from the Premium Track, which can be unlocked for 1,100 Call of Duty Points (CP), equivalent to $9.99.
Below are all the free and premium rewards available during the event, along with the required experience points (XP) to unlock them:
How to acquire all the rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event
To unlock rewards in the Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event, you must accumulate experience points (XP). The process is straightforward — there are no specific challenges or exclusive event-based currencies required; you simply earn XP.
XP can be gained in any major game mode, including Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, allowing you to play your preferred mode to reach the required amount for each reward.
To unlock all rewards, you must collect a total of 370,000 XP. Free rewards are available to all players, but those who purchase the Premium Track will unlock both a free and a premium reward each time they reach an XP milestone.
