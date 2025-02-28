Call of Duty 2025 will reportedly be available on last-gen consoles

According to @charlieINTEL, sources suggest Call of Duty 2025 will be joining the last generation of consoles. As per the report, the title is being developed for the PS4 and Xbox One and is scheduled to arrive on last-gen systems along with PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. Many fans expected Black Ops 6 to be the final Call of Duty game to arrive on last-gen systems, but new reports now suggest otherwise.

Call of Duty 2025 is reportedly coming to PS4 and Xbox One

Call of Duty 2025 is rumored to be a direct sequel to 2012's Black Ops 2. Reports of it being in development for PS4 and Xbox One came as a surprise, as the current COD title, Black Ops 6, ran considerably worse on the last-gen platforms despite the visual cutbacks.

The developers had to compromise many Black Ops 6 features for the PS4 and Xbox One, such as Theater mode and Split-Screen, just to make the game playable. However, this was not enough and many shunned the title's last-gen port.

The game had poor graphics and frame drops, among other issues, especially in the Multiplayer mode — this made the overall experience quite poor.

Despite poor player reception, Activision doesn't seem to be ditching the last-generation platforms anytime soon. On the bright side, however, many fans who are still on the previous generation consoles won't be left out.

That said, we do expect developers to make major cutbacks and compromises to make the game run on decade-old hardware.

Do note that this is merely a rumor. Call of Duty hasn't confirmed or denied a last-gen port for the upcoming title. Hence, it is advised to take the details of this Call of Duty 2025 intel with a pinch of salt.

