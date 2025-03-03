COD 2026 leak hints at a new boss in the rumored DMZ mode

According to recent leaks, Mace could be featured as the new boss of DMZ in COD 2026. Earlier reports did claim that the popular extraction-based mode DMZ might make a return, and now, with additional leaks mentioning a new boss, the chances seem even higher. Although Activision has yet to confirm details, the repeated leaks suggest that this mode could be a major part of the next Call of Duty title.

Ad

The leak regarding the new boss was first reported by @CODWarfareForum on X. On that note, here's everything we know about the supposed new boss of DMZ in COD 2026.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Mace could be the new boss of DMZ in COD 2026

The leaks suggest that Mace's inclusion in DMZ is still being tested and could be subject to change. The image of the post features three lines of cryptic codes, one of which mentions kill_mace_boss as a task.

Ad

Trending

For those who don't know, DMZ, or Demilitarized Zone, is an extraction-based mode that was first introduced in Modern Warfare II in 2022. This mode has both PvE and PvP elements, with players having to complete quests, gather loot, and extract safely.

Expand Tweet

Ad

DMZ in COD has featured 10 bosses so far: Juggernaut, Chemist, Commander, Helo, Pyro, Scavenger, Velikan, Bombmaker, Sniper, Rhinoceros, and Bullfrog. Mace might end up being the eleventh boss if this game mode returns with the upcoming COD installment.

As per the lore, Mace is a former US Army Ranger who later turned into a mercenary. He was first introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in 2019 and served in the same unit as Ghost, one of the most popular characters in the title. Known for his brutal combat style and intimidating skull-like mask, Mace joined the Jackals faction and became a feared operator.

Ad

If Mace is indeed the next boss of DMZ in CoD, players can expect a challenging fight. As of now, players are advised to keep their eye on official Call of Duty accounts for official confirmation about DMZ's return.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback