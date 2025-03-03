Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 delayed to next month, potentially including Verdansk's return too

Call of Duty has officially announced that Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 is being delayed and will now release on April 3, 2025. The upcoming season for Warzone and Black Ops 6 was originally scheduled to launch on March 20, 2025, and there were enough rumors to convince fans that Verdansk was slated to return on that date as well. However, it seems that won’t be happening anytime soon. The official Call of Duty account stated,

"Season 03 is a big moment for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6, and we’re taking the time to deliver a great experience starting on April 3. More to come following Call of Duty: Warzone’s 5th anniversary next week."

The "big moment" in the caption probably suggests that Verdansk is coming to Warzone with Season 3, just not on the day everyone expected. Activision has also revealed that Warzone’s 5th anniversary will take place next week, on March 10, with additional information to be shared on the same day. Fans can hope that Verdansk might be officially revealed during the anniversary celebration.

Why are Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 delayed? Possibilities explored

At the moment, there’s no official confirmation regarding the reason behind the delay. However, given the current state of Warzone, it’s reasonable to assume that several issues need to be stabilized before the return of the fan-favorite map.

In Season 2, Activision delayed Warzone’s content to focus on improving the game’s overall condition. From horrible servers to hackers everywhere, Warzone's state has been pretty bad. This has led to a massive drop in players. For many, the only beacon of hope was the return of Verdansk.

It appears Activision is unwilling to take any risks with the Verdansk release, focusing on delivering a more stable version of Warzone. Although the gaming behemoth has not officially disclosed details beyond the Season 3 release date, the situation speaks for itself. What do you think about the upcoming season being delayed and the potential return of Verdansk in Warzone? Let us know in the comment section.

