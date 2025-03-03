7 weapons that should return with Verdansk in Warzone

Verdansk is a map that has a special place in most Warzone players' heart. Whether it was rooftop battles in Downtown, sniper fights across the Dam, or chaotic final circles at Superstore, the map delivered some of the most unforgettable moments in battle royale history. If Verdansk ever makes a comeback, it shouldn’t arrive alone — the weapons that defined its meta should also return.

While Warzone has cycled through countless guns over the years, some stood out as the true legends of Verdansk. Here are seven weapons that should return alongside the iconic map.

7 weapons that Verdansk should bring back to the Warzone

1) HDR

If you played Warzone back in the Verdansk days, you probably got beamed by an HDR at least once. This bolt-action sniper was a favorite among long-range players thanks to its insane bullet velocity and minimal drop, making it perfect for taking out enemies from across the map.

A snap of the HDR sniper rifle in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Verdansk had plenty of open areas where a good sniper was a must. Places like Quarry, Farmland, and the hills near Stadium were prime spots for picking off enemies. The HDR gave you the confidence to land headshots without worrying too much about adjusting for distance. If Verdansk returns, sniping needs to be just as satisfying, and the HDR is the weapon to make it happen.

2) Grau 5.56

With virtually no recoil, laser-like accuracy, and one of the cleanest iron sights in Warzone history, this AR was the perfect choice for mid-to-long-range fights. In Verdansk, the Grau dominated fights in areas like TV Station and Military Base, where having precise aim gave you the edge over the competition.

The Grau 5.56 assault rifle in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Players could take full advantage of the weapon's range without needing a scope, freeing up their loadouts for perks like Ghost. If Verdansk ever comes back, the Grau deserves a second run at being the king of Warzone.

3) CR-56 AMAX

If you wanted an assault rifle that hit hard, the AMAX was the way to go. This thing packed a serious punch, rewarding players who could control its recoil with one of the fastest TTKs in the game.

The CR-56 AMAX assault rifle in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Unlike the Grau, which was all about precision, the AMAX was about raw power. Although it wasn't as simple to use, you could quickly eliminate enemies once you figured it out.

This weapon was a threat in Verdansk's downtown and airport districts, where there was little cover and battles frequently revolved on who could fire the most quickly. If Verdansk makes a return, the AMAX needs to be in the loadout options.

4) Kilo 141

The Kilo 141 was the definition of a reliable AR — steady, easy to control, and perfect in almost every situation. It didn’t have the raw damage of the AMAX or the crazy accuracy of the Grau, but what it did have was consistency.

The Kilo 141 AR in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Whether you were holding down a rooftop in Downtown or pushing a squad in Train Station, the Kilo never let you down. It had a big mag, easy recoil, and solid range, making it a go-to for many Warzone players. If Verdansk comes back, the Kilo deserves to return as well, as it’s just one of those weapons that always feels great to use.

5) Sykov

A good pistol can be a lifesaver in Warzone, and the Sykov was one of those weapons that could actually hold its own in a fight. Quick draw speed, high damage, and a fast fire rate made it deadly in the right hands.

The Sykov pistol in Warzone (Image via Activision)

In Verdansk, there were plenty of situations where a pistol like the Sykov could come in clutch — running out of ammo in a close-range fight, needing a fast swap after downing one enemy, or just finishing off someone who was crawling away. Having a powerful secondary like this would make aggressive plays even more rewarding.

6) MP5

No list of Verdansk weapons is complete without the MP5 from Modern Warfare. This SMG was an absolute beast in close-quarters combat, combining high fire rate, strong mobility, and excellent hip-fire accuracy.

The MP-5 SMG in Warzone (Image via Activision)

If you played Warzone back in the Verdansk days, chances are you ran into an MP5 user at Superstore. It was the perfect weapon for aggressive players who liked rushing buildings, clearing out squads, and winning tight gunfights. The MW MP5 had one of the best TTKs for an SMG, and if Verdansk returns, it deserves a second shot at dominating close-range fights again.

7) Kar98K

The Kar98k was, without question, the most popular sniper/marksman rifle in Verdansk. If you weren’t using the HDR for extreme long-range fights, you were probably rocking the Kar98k for its deadly quick-scoping ability.

The Kar98K sniper rifle in Warzone (Image via Activision)

What made the Kar98k special was its ability to one-shot down enemies with a headshot, while still allowing for agile movement and fast ADS speed. It was the perfect sniper for mid-range fights in locations like Farmland, Promenade, and Airport.

Without its classic weapons, Verdansk wouldn’t feel the same. The HDR made long-range fights legendary, the Grau and Kilo provided some of the best AR experiences in Warzone, and guns like the Pyrok and Schuck added depth to close-quarters battles. If Verdansk ever comes back, it needs to bring these weapons with it.

