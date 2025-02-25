Radiant Blight Mastercraft Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Tracer Pack Radiant Blight Mastercraft Ultra Skin bundle is now available for purchase in the Black Ops 6 and Warzone in-game store. Initially expected to be the most expensive bundle, its price has dropped to 3000 CP upon release. While still expensive, it features a stunning operator skin and one of the most visually appealing Mastercraft animations for the GPR 91 assault rifle.

This article explores the Tracer Pack Radiant Blight Mastercraft Ultra Skin bundle, including its price, included items, and whether it’s worth purchasing in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

What is the price of the Radiant Blight Mastercraft Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone?

The Tracer Pack: Radiant Blight Mastercraft Ultra Skin bundle is priced at 3,000 Call of Duty Points (CP), making it one of the most expensive options. This pricing was previously seen in the Dank Days Mastercraft Tracer Pack, which gained popularity within the community for its unique design and Mastercraft animation.

Radiant Blight Tracer pack price (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

While the cost is high, the items and animations included in this bundle justify the price.

How to purchase the Radiant Blight Mastercraft bundle

To buy this bundle, launch the game and visit the in-game store. Locate the bundle in the featured section and proceed with the purchase. However, ensure you have enough in-game currency before completing the transaction.

If you have zero COD Points, you’ll need to spend at least $26.97 to acquire the required 3,000 CP. Since CP is only available in packs, there isn’t an option to buy exactly 3,000 CP. Instead, you’ll need to purchase:

2,400 CP Pack ($19.99)

($19.99) 500 CP Pack ($4.99)

($4.99) 200 CP Pack ($1.99)

This will amount to 3,100 CP, leaving you with 100 CP after the purchase.

COD Points pricing breakdown

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

With this breakdown, you can choose the best purchase option based on your existing CP balance.

What's included in the Radiant Blight Mastercraft Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Radiant Blight Mastercraft Tracer Pack includes 10 items. Here's a detailed breakdown:

Paradox skin (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Paradox Sev Operator skin

Sev Operator skin Eternal Strife Mastercraft Ractive GPR 91 AR Weapon Blueprint ( Duality Tracers; Holy Annihilation Death FX)

Mastercraft Ractive GPR 91 AR Weapon Blueprint ( Tracers; Death FX) Violation ASG-89 shotgun Weapon Blueprint (Duality Tracers; Holy Annihilation Death FX)

ASG-89 shotgun Weapon Blueprint (Duality Tracers; Holy Annihilation Death FX) Desecration Saug SMG Weapon Blueprint (Duality Tracers; Holy Annihilation Death FX)

Saug SMG Weapon Blueprint (Duality Tracers; Holy Annihilation Death FX) Hellwielder Spray

Spray Pour One Out Emote

Emote Angelic Demon Large Decal

Large Decal Devilishly Cute Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm Hell's Wings Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Double XP Token

Is the Radiant Blight Mastercraft Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone worth it?

The Radiant Blight Mastercraft Tracer Pack is worth the investment if you're willing to spend 3,000 CP. This bundle stands out with its unique operator design, blending an angelic and demonic aesthetic.

Eternal Strife GPR 91 AR weapon blueprint (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The highlight of this bundle is its stunning Mastercraft animation. The GPR 91 weapon floats as the operator draws a sword and inserts it into the stock. The sword’s handle seamlessly becomes part of the stock, while the blade transforms into the barrel. This transition is mesmerizing and visually impressive.

Beyond the Mastercraft weapon, the bundle also includes two additional weapon skins and various in-game cosmetics, further enhancing its value. Overall, it's a fantastic addition to any collection and a worthwhile purchase for dedicated fans.

