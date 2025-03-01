New Verdansk leak suggests 19 POIs for the fan-favorite map in Warzone

Verdansk leaks have been surfacing for a while, and the most recent leak revealed all POIs (Points of Interest) in the map ahead of its release in Warzone. The latest rumour is that the map will be released with the Season 3 update on March 20, and several iconic features are returning with the map as well. With the latest POIs leaks, it seems like the OG Warzone map is coming with some new places alongside the old ones.

Read on to learn more about what we know regarding Verdansk POIs in Warzone so far.

All leaked Verdansk POIs in Warzone so far

On their official X account, popular Call of Duty leaker/data miner @HeyImAlaix has revealed all the POIs featuring in Verdansk with its release in Warzone. It seems like the iconic map is returning to its full glory and here is a list of all the leaked POIs so far:

Block 17

Block 23

Zhokov Boneyard

Boneyard

Gora Bridge

Grazna Bridge

Great Bridge

Karst Bridge

Coast

Krovnik Farmland

Gora Tunnel

Gora Village

Prison

Novi Grazna Hills

Jarvdinsk Spomenik

Lozoff Pass

Storage Town

Styor Memorial

Atlas Superstore

While the rumour suggests that we are getting the OG version of the Verdansk in Warzone, the names in the list say otherwise. However, given that the map is releasing again and this time we will be able to access the water as well, there might be some changes here and there. We can also see some changes in the names of the POIs as well.

Right now, there is very limited information available regarding the map as most of them are based on leaks. We can expect that Activision will soon unveil what to expect as it's evident that the Verdansk release is getting sooner than ever.

