Verdansk might return to Warzone earlier than expectation, COD item shop notification hints

Call of Duty has added a new item notification in their shop with a countdown, hinting that Verdansk may return to Warzone earlier than expected. Previously, there were several rumors about the fan-favorite battle royale map arriving with the Season 3 update. It’s also not news that Activision has included Verdansk-related content in the game files with the Season 2 Reloaded update. However, the latest notification on the official Call of Duty Shop website suggests an earlier release for the map.

Read on to learn more about when Verdansk might drop in Warzone.

When Could Verdansk Release in Warzone?

If the hint is accurate, Verdansk could arrive on March 10, 2025—10 days earlier than the anticipated release date. On the official Call of Duty Shop website, a countdown indicates that "The Verdansk Collection" is coming. As of today, the countdown points to March 10. Additionally, the countdown is accompanied by Verdansk artwork featuring a broken aircraft in front of the map’s iconic dam.

COD shop ad hints at Verdansk returning in Warzone soon (Image via Activision)

But that’s not all. Just above the countdown, the ad reads, "Drop back in..." While this doesn’t outright confirm that Verdansk will return on the same day, it’s reasonable to anticipate a surprise release based on the notification. There’s also a phrase at the bottom that says, "Enjoy Verdansk." March 10 is also the 5th anniversary of Warzone. Hence it's not unfair to assume a surprise release for the fan-favorite map.

Previously, initial rumors suggested the map might come to Warzone on March 10. Later, most leakers and dataminers predicted it would arrive with the Season 3 update on March 20. For now, the hints are strong, but take this information with a grain of salt until we receive official confirmation.

