Call of Duty may have delayed Verdansk release in Warzone

New datamined information has surfaced, suggesting that Call of Duty has delayed the Verdansk release in Warzone. It’s not news that Verdansk is coming to the game with the Season 3 update. Now, recent datamined information from the game files hints that the map was originally supposed to launch with the Season 1 update last year.

Popular Call of Duty leaker and news profile @CODWarfareForum posted on their X account that Verdansk was intended to drop in Season 1. They also shared the datamined code, which reads:

"mp_wz2_sierra,mp_infil_br_sierra-cer-s1-tr"

“Sierra” has long been the codename for Verdansk, and it's not news that Warzone 2 has also remained the active version of the game. With that in mind, the mention of "S1" in the code clearly indicates that the map was initially planned for a Season 1 release. However, that never came to fruition.

Read on to learn more about the Verdansk release in Warzone.

Why was Verdansk delayed? Possibilities explored

While it can’t be said with certainty, the reason behind Verdansk’s delay is likely tied to the game’s current state. Since the Black Ops 6 integration into Warzone, fans have been vocal about several issues. From unstable servers to cheaters wreaking havoc in nearly every match, Warzone has faced heavy criticism for some time.

Even in Season 2, Activision chose to delay new content in Warzone to focus on stabilizing the game. While those efforts didn’t fully resolve the issues, the title is in a better place now. Currently, most leaks point to the fan-favorite map returning to Warzone with the Season 3 update, set for March 20, 2025.

Keep in mind that the information here is based on leaks and rumors, so take it with a grain of salt. We’re hopeful that Activision will soon announce an official release date, especially since they’ve already begun advertising merchandise related to the Verdansk map.

