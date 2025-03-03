CoD 2026 might bring back one thing that fans fear the most

CoD 2026 may reportedly reintroduce the Riot Shield, a controversial weapon that many players did not appreciate. A recent X post by popular data miner @CODWarfareForum saw them share codes related to the next Call of Duty title, which reportedly references the Riot Shield. Many veteran CoD players would be familiar with the weapon, which first appeared in 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 before quickly becoming a controversial topic.

Read on to learn more about the floating rumors regarding the return of the Riot Shield in CoD 2026.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all the information with a pinch of salt until official confirmation.

The Riot Shield could make a comeback in CoD 2026

A popular data miner on X, @CODWarfareForum, shared some codes that represent those for the rumored CoD 2026 title – Modern Warfare 4. Among these, the code “56126,rex_me_riotshield,43220” is believed to represent the Riot Shield, a protective shield that could deflect bullets and grenades.

Many skilled players used the shield alongside a melee weapon and a stun grenade to get a free melee kill. Since melee weapons could kill with one hit, many CoD players struggled to find a counter to this strategy.

Since 2020, the shield has become an essential part of Warzone. However, many soon began to believe it was frustratingly overpowered, often used to gain unfair advantages.

Activision later removed the weapon from Black Ops 6. However, rumors now suggest that the Riot Shield may return in the next CoD title, Modern Warfare 4. However, this is unconfirmed and players must take the information with a pinch of salt until there's official confirmation.

