Five features that should be part of Warzone when Verdansk returns

The end of Warzone Season 2 is speculated to signal the return of Verdansk in Warzone. Verdansk was the first battle royale map in the game and remains highly popular among the Call of Duty player base. The recent iterations of Warzone have struggled to replicate the success of its predecessor, as is evident from the declining player numbers. The community has urged the developers to bring back Verdansk, as the current game vastly differs from the original.

With that said, this article will list the top five features that should be a part of Warzone if Verdansk returns.

Features that should accompany Verdansk in Warzone

Here are the top five features we think should come alongside Verdansk if it returns to Warzone.

1) Classic Gulag

Gulag Showers map in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Gulag in Warzone offers you a chance to respawn on the map if you are eliminated. This mode's objective is to win a 1v1 standoff, where the victor returns to the Warzone and the loser is sent back to the lobby.

The Showers map was the first Gulag map in Warzone. The original map featured a three-lane layout, which was altered in later games with the release of new maps such as Nuketown, Standoff, Hijacked, and Hold.

Also read: Verdansk might return to Warzone earlier than expected, hints COD item shop notification

2) Jailbreak

Jailbreak in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Jailbreak is a highly anticipated feature among fans, if a Verdansk return to Warzone is on the horizon. Introduced in the Season 4 update for Warzone and Modern Warfare 2019, this mechanic allows eliminated players who are either spectating or stuck in the Gulag to respawn in Warzone.

This can happen at any time during a match, with players receiving a notification one minute ahead of the Jailbreak, giving them a chance to collect weapons for their revived teammates.

3) Floating loot

Floating loot in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Floating loot was an iconic mechanic in Verdansk in Warzone. Loot items like weapons, ammo, and armor were suspended above the ground, which increases visual clarity and removes potential clutter. This allows players to easily spot and gather them, especially in cluttered areas where traditional ground-level loot can be difficult to identify or access.

Despite this feature once being present in earlier versions of the game, it has since been discontinued in the current iteration of the game.

Also read: Warzone's Verdansk major details leaked ahead of release

4) Red Doors

Red Doors in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Red Doors are a unique mechanic that should be there if Verdansk returns. These doors were originally part of the Cold War campaign, but they were later added to Verdansk as part of the Season 5 Reloaded update in the Cold War integration.

The map featured 31 Red Door locations, where each door could be accessed and used as a portal. The doors allow for fast travel and can take players to different areas on the map.

Also read: Verdansk might be hidden in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update files, leaker claims

5) Movement

Movement in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The movement in Warzone 1 differs from the traversal mechanics in the current Black Ops 6 Warzone. WZ 1 movement provides a more fluid and responsive experience, featuring faster sprint speeds and smoother transitions from running to prone positions.

This creates a more agile and dynamic feel, perfect for players who favor this style of movement. Bunny hopping was a popular technique among movement-centric players. While the fundamental movement dynamics may stay the same, aspects like sprint speed and slide mechanics could be refined or changed if the return of Verdansk happens.

