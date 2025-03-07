COD 2026 leaked weapon arsenal hints more at a Modern Warfare 4 release next year

As rumors continue to surface across the internet regarding the supposed COD 2026 Modern Warfare 4, a new leak suggests a variety of weapons that may join its arsenal. A well-known data miner, @CODWarfareForum, recently shared some game file codes in an X post. According to the leaker, the codes may likely represent different firearms and could potentially be added to the arsenal in MW4.

Read on to learn more about the rumored COD 2026 leaked weapon arsenal for Modern Warfare 4.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all the information with a pinch of salt until official confirmation.

COD 2026 reportedly arriving with a vast weapon arsenal

The post indicates various codes corresponding to ten different weapon categories. Here are all the categories that are reportedly coming with COD 2026 Modern Warfare 4:

Assault Rifle (9 weapons are reportedly joining)

Battle Rifle (5 weapons)

Marksmen Rifle (5 weapons)

Launchers (5 weapons)

Light Machine Gun (5 weapons)

Melee (5 weapons)

Pistol (11 weapons)

Shotgun (3 weapons)

SMG (6 weapons)

Sniper (3 weapons)

As you go through the list, you will see quite a number of pistols are expected to join the arsenal. Apart from that, the Assault Rifles section has multiple “Kilo” codes mentioned, which suggests the possibility of a return for this weapon. For those unaware, Kilo 141 is a full-auto assault rifle known for its high firepower. The weapon was first introduced in 2019’s Modern Warfare.

If this rumor turns out to be true, players might see a vast arsenal with new firearms in the game.

Additionally, it’s rumored that MW4 may feature the "Weapon Platforms" from MW2. Veteran CoD players must be familiar with Weapon Platforms, which allow players to upgrade a base weapon in their loadout beyond its class. For example, they can turn an assault rifle into an SMG or LMG by swapping its Receiver attachment.

