"I hope Verdansk fails" fans want Warzone to die in order for Call of Duty to survive

Warzone has become a topic of discussion among CoD fans in the past few days. Earlier, a well-known data miner on X, @TheHopeOfGhost, suggested that Activision might cancel Warzone 3, which was scheduled for next year, if the upcoming Verdansk doesn't retain the expected player base. Currently all over the internet, various X posts and comments are flooding in, with CoD fans calling for the title's failure with Verdansk to revitalize the franchise. In an X post, a user @Oby1KaToby stated:

“I hope Verdansk fails and Warzone dies. Cod needs a wake and shake!”

Many users posted on X to express their frustration with the title, calling for it to be discontinued. This was evident from a post by user @TheIshikawaRin, who expressed a genuine wish for the cancellation of the next version of the battle royale, believing it would help ensure the success of the Call of Duty franchise. Furthermore, they expressed frustration with the return of Verdansk and also wanted its cancellation.

Another user, @_KVinIndy41, criticized Activision for their move to bring back Verdansk, stating it as a nostalgic distraction, which only helps in hiding the real issues faced in-game. They further pointed out these issues, such as cheaters, broken animation, and flawed mechanics.

User criticizing the title for cheaters and broken animations (Image via X@_KVinIndy41)

Meanwhile, several users find Warzone to be the worst installment in the Call of Duty series. For instance, user @IWANTOAST115 called for the cancellation of the title, describing it as the 'worst thing to happen to the franchise'.

Players find WZ to be the worst installment of CoD (Image via X)

Many players also believe that the title negatively impacted Call of Duty’s other series. User @Callaway_Gavin commented that they hope the battle royale dies so that zombies and multiplayer modes can receive the attention they deserve.

Players believe that WZ ruined CoD and other modes (Image via X)

Would Call of Duty be better without Warzone? Possibilities explored

According to a popular data miner @TheGhostOfHope, Call of Duty won't make a comeback if WZ dies. In an X post, they criticized all the posts calling for the title to be canceled. They stated that if the battle royale fails, then Activision won't put additional resources into other modes like Multiplayer and Zombies, rather they might consider layoffs.

Another popular leaker, @TaskForceNews, shares a similar viewpoint. They believe that if Warzone dies, then Call of Duty would eventually decline, and they believe that the BR isn't a money maker for the developers, regardless of its current state.

