D1.3 Sector is still bugged in Black Ops 6 after a week of its release

It has been a week since the arrival of the D1.3 Sector bug in Black Ops 6, and a fix is nowhere in sight. Call of Duty introduced the weapon in Black Ops 6 with the new TMNT event. Once players got their hands on the firearm, they quickly realized that it was bugged. Those who are on the grind for the Mastery camos, such as Dark Matter, found themselves unable to progress through the various camos to get their hands on it.

In fact, due to this bug, players cannot unlock any of the weapon's Mastery Camos. While Call of Duty has acknowledged the issue, the bug persists even after a week since it was added to the game.

What is the D1.3 Sector bug in Black Ops 6?

The D1.3 Sector bug in Black Ops 6 hinders camo progression. This pertains to one of the Special camos called "Fast Times". To unlock this camo, players must get 30 one-shot kills. However, the game simply refuses to count any one-shot kills with the weapon.

As a result, players cannot unlock this particular camo. But the problem isn't just not being able to get one camo. In BO6, to be eligible to unlock all the Mastery camos, players must first unlock all the Special camos. Since the bug is preventing users from unlocking the Special camo, they cannot progress to any Mastery camos.

This means they cannot unlock Gold, Diamond, Dark Spine, and Dark Matter camo for the weapon.

What's surprising about this whole fiasco is that it has been a week since the gun was added to the game — along with the bug — and Call of Duty has not fixed it yet. The solution should have been a simple one: ensuring that the weapon was tracking one-shot kills, which it isn't at the moment. So far, except for acknowledging the issue, there has been no official communication in this regard from the developers.

