Forgotten MW3 Handgun is still viable in Warzone and can be a great choice for players in Season 2 Reloaded

A forgotten MW3 Handgun is still dominating the close-range meta in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded. For those wondering, the weapon we're talking about is the Renetti. It was introduced to Warzone with MW3, and despite being a secondary, it quickly became an alternative to SMGs, thanks to the Aftermarket Parts. This is because this burst-fire Handgun can be easily transformed into a full-auto weapon using the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit.

Equipping the AP gives the weapon the mobility and handling of a pistol and the damage-dealing capabilities of an SMG. It has an insane TTK of just 630 ms at 11.4 meters. For reference, the Kompakt 92 currently has the fastest TTK among the SMGs in this title, which stands at 605 ms.

No further explanations are needed as to why this MW3 Handgun is still meta tier in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded. However, you must equip the right attachments to get the most out of it. As such, in this guide, we'll focus on the best build for the Renetti in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

Best Renetti loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

To build the best Renetti loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded, you must equip the following attachments:

Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Muzzle: XRK Ventor-900

XRK Ventor-900 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Ammunition: 9MM High Grain Rounds

9MM High Grain Rounds Conversion Kit: JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit

Building the best Renetti loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Here's how these attachments help improve the Renetti in the battle royale game:

The Slimline Pro is a clean and precise optical sight. While it doesn't provide you with any high magnification levels, it does give a clear picture of the targets. It barely has any obstructions, making it easier to see your targets at close ranges.

The XRK Ventor-900 drastically reduces the gun kick and helps with recoil control. This makes the weapon a lot more accurate, allowing you to use it even in medium ranges if the situation calls for it.

The 50 Round Drum increases the bullet count per magazine from just 15 to 50. This allows you to take on multiple targets at once without having to reload. With a fast fire rate of 857 RPM, you'll run out of bullets quite frequently, and the 50 Round Drum ensures you don't have to reload after every kill.

The 9MM High Grain Rounds increase the bullet velocity and the damage range of the Handgun. The bullet velocity gets a 15% boost, and the gun's effective damage range sees a slight increase from 9.9 meters to 11.4 meters.

Finally, the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit transforms the Handgun into essentially an SMG, allowing you to shoot in full-auto mode. It also improves accuracy and helps boost the gun's overall damage range and bullet velocity.

That covers everything you need to know about the forgotten MW3 Handgun and its amazing capabilities in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

