CoD leaker claims there will be no water in Verdansk in Warzone

Warzone officially confirmed Verdansk’s return during its 5th anniversary on March 10, 2025, through a cinematic trailer. Concerning the map, a new leak from popular scooper @TheGhostOfHope suggests that Verdansk will have no water. The cinematic trailer only provided a 1 minute and 21 second clip without much information, so the leak is yet to be confirmed. However, given the leaker’s track record, this has a high chance of being accurate.

Ad

This article will explore why this could be true based on Warzone’s current gameplay.

Verdansk may not have any water upon its return to Warzone

The developers have stated that Verdansk will retain its original version, which is evident in the teaser trailer where the Stadium appears with a closed roof, hinting at the classic layout. Shortly after the trailer's release, credible leaker @TheGhostOfHope posted: ''No water on Verdansk,'' suggesting the map will have no water.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the original version, Verdansk featured minor water bodies like small pools and nearly dried-up rivers, while the Gora Dam and the southern sea contained water. However, since Warzone lacked a swimming mechanic at the time, deep water meant instant death. The sea functioned as an out-of-bounds death zone, while shallow areas inside the map were accessible but had no real impact.

With Warzone 2 introducing swimming in Al Mazrah, the current gameplay revolves around this mechanic. Keeping Verdansk unchanged without swimming would feel out of place, but adding it would alter the map's identity. This could be why developers opted to remove water entirely.

Ad

Even the sea might be inaccessible, potentially designated as an out-of-bounds area to maintain Verdansk’s original look.

As this is still a leak, it should be taken with a grain of salt. However, with the teaser already released, a full trailer and a map overview could arrive soon. Patience is key, as only a few days remain until the map goes live.

Verdansk is set to launch with Warzone Season 3, scheduled to go live on April 3, 2025, at 9 am PT.

Ad

The teaser trailer provided only a few glimpses of Verdansk, with the most significant reveal being the return of iconic weapons. Three weapons were showcased: the Kilo 141 (assault rifle), HDR (sniper rifle), and CR-56 AMAX (assault rifle). Additionally, the trailer hinted at the return of the Domino operator, bunker codes, a closed Stadium, and classic vehicles like helicopters and ground transport.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback