"Would this bring you back?": COD fans point out features that might save Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone may be in some trouble with the fanbase. After a lot of complaints about the game's quality, the developers have focused their attention on making Warzone playable and better instead of adding more content to it. Despite their efforts, quality issues persist in some spheres. COD leaker @TheGhostOfHope even recently shared that the game could be dropped from Modern Warfare IV (2026) if the player count doesn't go up significantly.

In light of these circumstances, Redditor u/HayleyHK433 took to the platform to ask an important question. The user listed a series of features that could attract players, with a post titled:

"would this bring you back?"

The OP (Original poster) asked if players would return to the game en masse if it were launched as the OG version, i.e, Warzone 1. The user asked if features such as Dolphin Diving, higher tick rate servers, and working anti-cheat could bring players back.

Responding to the post, u/r4723 said that even just a few of these improvements or features could help make Warzone better:

"Better servers and working anti cheat solves 75% of the issues"

Meanwhile, u/jhendricks31 expressed how much they would enjoy playing WZ1 again if it would be re-released with a functioning anti-cheat. The user believed they would be content playing the game even if it was for a short time:

"I just want WZ1 re released with anti cheat. Even if it’s for a month I know I’ll at least get enjoyment out of it with my squad. It may not last forever but it would at least get us all playing again"

On the flip side, the conditions put forth by OP were enough for u/kamSidd, who said that the changes mentioned in the main post would certainly bring them and their friends back to the game.

Another Redditor, u/YtseBitsySpider pointed out that better lobbies could pique their interest. The player insisted that weaker players should not have to go up against stronger ones:

"Better tiered lobbies. Weak player don’t like destroyed by good players. Weak players should play weak players."

Finally, u/TyWestman listed out their own list of priorities and features that could help the game. The short list consisted of SBMM changes, a focus on fixing bugs, a higher tick rate, and more.

Could Warzone be scrapped from future CODs?

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

As mentioned earlier, according to @TheGhostOfHope, WZ may be at risk of being removed from Call of Duty's 2026 franchise installment. This information comes from a reliable leaker who has shared valid information before.

Warzone may have fallen out of favor with many fans over the past few years. Now, many are betting their chips on the return of Verdansk. Perhaps the return of the popular map could pique the interest of players.

