What to expect from Verdansk in Warzone? All leaks so far

Call of Duty fans are anticipating the return of Verdansk in Warzone. But official communication from Call of Duty regarding the map's return has been mostly absent. What we do know for certain and is official, is that Verdansk will be added to the battle royale game. While that might not seem like much, numerous leakers in the scene have disclosed a lot of details about the upcoming addition.

In this article, we will take a closer look at all the known leaks about Verdansk in Warzone.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information present herein with a pinch of salt.

All known leaks regarding Verdansk in Warzone so far

OG Verdansk returns with Season 3

According to well-reputed leaker @TheGhostOfHope on X, the map will be added to the game with the Season 3 update. As for the map's layout and design, leaks suggest it will be like the original map as seen at the release of the title back in 2020 and not the 1984 version of the map. However, there will be a few changes to it which fans have grown accustomed to.

These include a closed roof on the Stadium, no fast-travel Subway system, and the Train Station's interior being shut off. However, players will be able to ride the train that traverses the map throughout the match.

Red Doors are set to return

Another leak by @TheGhostOfHope on X, Red Doors are reportedly returning to Verdansk. However, according to the report, these won't be available at launch but will be added in future seasonal updates.

Returning weapons with Verdansk

Some of the most iconic weapons from the OG Verdansk in Warzone are also set to return in Season 3 as reported by @TheGhostOfHope. These guns include three Assault Rifles and one Sniper Rifle among others. Given below are all the firearms that have been leaked so far:

CR-56 AMAX (Assault Rifle)

(Assault Rifle) Kilo 141 (Assault Rifle)

(Assault Rifle) Grau 5.56 (Assault Rifle

(Assault Rifle HDR (Sniper Rifle)

Returning Operators

A few Operators featured in the original Warzone are also reported to be returning. According to a report by @HeyImAlaix on X, three Operators from the original map are returning, along with a Black Ops Operator.

Here are all the Operators reported to return with the map in the upcoming update:

Dominique "Domino" Tam

Rozlin "Roze" Helms

Mace

Jason Hudson

All known POIs in Verdansk leaked so far

Another leak by @HeyImAlaix on X disclosed all the POIs that will be in this year's version of Verdansk. There are a total of 19 POIs (Points of Interest) and they are as follows:

Block 17

Block 23

Boneyard

Zhokov Boneyard

Gora Bridge

Granza Bridge

Great Bridge

Karst Bridge

Coast

Krovnik Farmland

Gora Tunnel

Gora Village

Novi Granza Hills

Lozoff Pass

Prison

Storage Town

Jarvdinsk Spomenik

Styor Memorial

Atlas Superstore

That covers all the known leaks regarding Verdansk in Warzone, as of this writing. Having said that, do note these are leaks and may not represent the final release. Hence, as mentioned previously, fans are advised to take these details with a pinch of salt.

