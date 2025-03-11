Warzone and Black Ops 6 March 11 patch notes: MW2 and MW3 melee weapons buff, Zombies changes, and more

Warzone and Black Ops 6 March 11 patch notes have been revealed. The latest update for both games includes some significant changes. In Warzone, players can finally use the MW2 and MW3 melee weapons with the Black Ops 6 Tac Sprint. In Black Ops 6, there are some changes to the D1.3 Sector weapon, and the Zombies mode has also received minor updates.

Read on to learn about the full Warzone and Black Ops 6 March 11 patch notes..

Warzone March 11 patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Warzone after today's update:

Events

TMNT Event

Adjusted the end date to March 20th at 10 AM PT.

Weapons

» SMGs «

Superi 46

Bore 99 Short Barrel

Sprint Speed Benefit Reduced from 8% to 4%

Rescue-9 Stock

Sprint Speed Benefit Reduced from 8% to 4%

» Melee «

MW2 and MW3 Melee Weapons

Tac Sprint speeds now match Black Ops 6 Tac Sprint speeds

» Special «

D1.3 Sector

Ricochet Blades

Increased damage from 75 to 100.

Decreased rate of fire.

Decreased projectile velocity.

Improved bouncing speeds and physics.

Black Ops 6 March 11 patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Black Ops 6 after today's update:

Global changes

Events

TMNT Event

Adjusted the end date to March 20th at 10 AM PT.

Weapons: Multiplayer & Zombies

D1.3 Sector

Our initial design for the D1.3 Sector Ricochet Blades revolved around quickly launching many high-speed blades, meant to perform best blind firing into enclosed spaces. We have been following your feedback and agree that, in practice, the use cases for this ammo type are too low. The Ricochet Blades will now do 100 damage to enable one-hit kills, and to compensate we are lowering the fire rate and projectile speed. We think the popularity of this ammo type will see some new interest with these changes and look forward to seeing more of your cross-map killcams in MP.

Ricochet Blades

Increased damage from 75 to 100.

Decreased rate of fire.

Decreased projectile velocity.

Improved bouncing speeds and physics.

Gunsmith

Addressed an issue that prevented the Gunsmith from being accessible while in a match. (Added March 3)

Multiplayer

Maps

Bullet

The sliding doors will no longer open when shot. (Added March 3)

Modes

Private Match

Infected

Addressed an issue with spawns and re-enabled the game mode in Private Matches.

Perks

Tracker

Removed the unintentional outline effect when ADS pinging enemies. (Added March 3)

Challenges

D1.3 Sector

Addressed an issue that would prevent the “Fast Times” Camo Challenge from tracking.

UI

Tracked and Near Completion Challenges are now sorted by completion percentage. (Added on March 3)

Zombies

Maps

Citadelle des Morts

Addressed an issue where The Guardian could sometimes bypass Dying Wish and the downed state when attacking.

Weapons

Addressed an issue that prevented the Overheat meter from displaying when using the Belt Fed LMG Magazine attachment.

Known Issue: The Overheat meter UI will appear when equipping the Beamsmasher Wonder Weapon and will be removed in a subsequent update.

