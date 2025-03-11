OG Verdansk reportedly won’t be around forever in Warzone

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Mar 11, 2025 10:42 GMT
An Operator looking down on OG Verdansk in Warzone from a helicopter
Reports suggest OG Verdansk won't be in Warzone forever (Image via Activision)

According to a report by leaker @TheGhostOfHope on X, OG Verdansk isn't going to be in Warzone forever. On Warzone's 5th Anniversary, Call of Duty officially revealed that the classic battle royale map from 2020 is finally returning with the forthcoming Season 3 update. Although fans are promised the original experience, new reports now suggest the map will see quite a few changes with time.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the report by the leaker and what it could mean for Verdansk in Warzone.

OG Verdansk is returning to Warzone, but it won’t be around forever

As reported by @TheGhostOfHope on X, several updates are already planned for OG Verdansk in Warzone. The report mentions that as the Black Ops 6 seasons progress, Verdansk will evolve and change over time. Apparently, this is to ensure the game doesn't become stale and to keep fans interested in the battle royale title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Verdansk's return trailer in Warzone is a love letter to fans who've waited

Ad

So, with all the changes that are currently planned for the map, OG Verdansk – the 2020 version of the battle royale map – won't be in the game forever and will be receiving several changes down the line, transforming it to a different version, the report is to be believed. The changes in question are currently unknown.

If we consider how the map changed with the original Warzone, it is likely that fans will experience similar updates with new POIs and changes in the era. But for now, players will get to drop into OG Verdansk when it releases on April 3, 2025, along with the Season 3 update.

Ad

Do note that this is merely a report from a third-party leaker and Call of Duty has not confirmed nor denied these details. Hence, it's advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Read more: CoD leaker claims there will be no water in Verdansk in Warzone

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी