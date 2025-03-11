OG Verdansk reportedly won’t be around forever in Warzone

According to a report by leaker @TheGhostOfHope on X, OG Verdansk isn't going to be in Warzone forever. On Warzone's 5th Anniversary, Call of Duty officially revealed that the classic battle royale map from 2020 is finally returning with the forthcoming Season 3 update. Although fans are promised the original experience, new reports now suggest the map will see quite a few changes with time.

Read on to learn more about the report by the leaker and what it could mean for Verdansk in Warzone.

OG Verdansk is returning to Warzone, but it won’t be around forever

As reported by @TheGhostOfHope on X, several updates are already planned for OG Verdansk in Warzone. The report mentions that as the Black Ops 6 seasons progress, Verdansk will evolve and change over time. Apparently, this is to ensure the game doesn't become stale and to keep fans interested in the battle royale title.

So, with all the changes that are currently planned for the map, OG Verdansk – the 2020 version of the battle royale map – won't be in the game forever and will be receiving several changes down the line, transforming it to a different version, the report is to be believed. The changes in question are currently unknown.

If we consider how the map changed with the original Warzone, it is likely that fans will experience similar updates with new POIs and changes in the era. But for now, players will get to drop into OG Verdansk when it releases on April 3, 2025, along with the Season 3 update.

Do note that this is merely a report from a third-party leaker and Call of Duty has not confirmed nor denied these details. Hence, it's advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

