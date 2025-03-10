  • home icon
  • New Black Ops 6 bug will kill you instantly and there's nothing you can do about it

New Black Ops 6 bug will kill you instantly and there's nothing you can do about it

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Mar 10, 2025 11:09 GMT
Three Operators on the map Subsonic in Black Ops 6
There is a new Black Ops 6 bug that instantly kills players (Image via Activision)

There's a new Black Ops 6 bug that kills players instantly on the Subsonic map without them doing a thing. On Reddit, a user named u/dromendus recently shared footage of this bug in action, which appears to be game-breaking. What makes this concerning is that it is not an isolated incident. Other players have also commented, claiming that they, too, shared the same fate and died instantly due to the bug.

The section below explores more about the recent game-breaking Black Ops 6 bug.

Black Ops 6 bug is causing instant player deaths on the map Subsonic

The new Black Ops 6 bug is causing mayhem on the multiplayer map, Subsonic. There's a particular location on the map that falls well within the playable zone, where if a player walks through, they instantly die. The game simply records it as a self-inflicted death i.e., "mistakes were made."

found a spot in Subsonic that kills you byu/dromendus inblackops6
The spot in question is located on the western side of the map between the two APCs. This area also happens to be a spawn point when the match begins. Right between the two APCs is a jeep.

Also read: The D1.3 Sector is still bugged in Black Ops 6 after a week of its release

When a player tries to prone near its front wheels, they are instantly killed in-game. However, the jeep must be in damaged condition – it should be destroyed or blown up for the bug to take effect.

The OP claimed that they experienced the bug on the Xbox Series S. However, others in the comments said the issue was prevalent on other platforms as well.

Based on our tests, the bug is confirmed to exist on the PC version of the game on Steam. At the time of writing, Call of Duty has yet to acknowledge the problem.

Read more: Call of Duty shuts down another cheat provider and this might be great news for Warzone fans in Season 3

That's all we currently know about the latest Black Ops 6 bug on the map Subsonic.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
