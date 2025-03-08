  • home icon
Call of Duty seemingly confirms the return of iconic Verdansk days weapons in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Mar 08, 2025 19:09 GMT
Call of Duty confirms the return of iconic Verdansk days weapons in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3
Call of Duty confirms the return of iconic Verdansk days weapons (Image via Activision)

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 are set to receive two popular weapons associated with Verdansk from the original Warzone. In the latest Women's Day celebration video, posted on the official Call of Duty X page, fans may have caught a glimpse of the The Kilo 141 and the CR-56 AMAX.

Both guns became popular during the Verdansk days of Warzone and are now speculated to return in Season 3.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 to feature The Kilo 141 and the CR-56 Amax

Season 3 of the COD games is already in the works, with the official channels teasing what is to come. The latest All of Us video by COD celebrates International Women's Day by paying homage to the many female professionals who dedicate their time to the games.

Uploaded on March 8, 2025, the video featured prominent characters such as Sevati 'Sev' Dumas and Maya Aguinaldo from BO6 Zombies. Interestingly, a few stills towards the end of the video showed them carrying the Kilo 141 and the CR-56 AMAX.

First introduced in Modern Warfare 2019, the two weapons quickly became popular in Verdansk. Rumors also suggest that the map will return in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3. The glimpse of these weapons could be a pseudo-confirmation from the developers. However, it remains open to interpretation.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
