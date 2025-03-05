Black Ops 6 receives multiple BAFTA Games Awards 2025 nominations

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has received four BAFTA Games Awards 2025 nominations. It managed to achieve this feat despite its multiplayer components continuing to be criticized by fans. With its development led by Treyarch, Black Ops 6 had the biggest launch in the franchise's history. The game earned the number-one spot when it came to total players, total hours played, and total matches played within the first 30 days of release.
However, this success was not just financial, as the game was loved by fans and critics alike at launch and has now made its way to this year's BAFTA Games Awards. Read below to learn more about the various categories in which this year's Call of Duty title has landed nominations.
All the categories in which Black Ops 6 was nominated at the BAFTA Games Awards 2025
The following are all the categories for which Black Ops 6 has received nominations at the BAFTA Games Awards 2025:
- Animation
- Multiplayer
- Performer in a Leading Role (Y'lan Noel for his portrayal of Troy Marshall)
- Technical Achievement
For those unaware, the British Academy (BAFTA) Games Awards takes place every year to celebrate the best in the video game industry. Numerous video games are nominated across 17 categories, and this year, the latest Call of Duty release was successful in making its way to four of these.
The final results of the BAFTA Games Awards 2025 will be unveiled in London on April 8, 2025, at 11 am PT. Fans at home can catch the event live on the official BAFTA handles on YouTube and Twitch.
