Warzone and Black Ops 6 content creator Expel recently switched to using a controller and the results were interesting, to say the least. The streamer revealed that it became easier and faster to get content playing on the console device. This post was a direct response to a post by another COD creator, bread, who criticized Aim Assist for being broken.

In their response to bread's post, Expel wrote:

"switching to controller cut the amount of time it takes me to get content to 1/4 the time. it's a legit cheat code."

Aim Assist is enabled for controllers. The feature allows players to aim better and faster in-game. It is supposed to help even the playing field with PC players who have a keyboard and mouse to play with.

@SpartakusLIVE responded to the main post by @bbreadmanW, noting that controllers may need a nerf. This perspective was interesting as it was coming from a controller player:

"I’m a controller player and I agree with you. Needs a solid 50% nerf"

On the other hand, @Retired_NA claimed that perhaps Warzone and Black Ops 6 have been controller games for quite some time now. The user expressed frustration at seeing posts criticizing aim assist:

"controller game now. has been since god knows when. ts getting so boring seeing these"

Similarly, @E700s argued that Call of Duty was made for consoles. Therefore, it is natural for controller players to have aim assist to help them in the game. They advised players to either stay on the controllers or switch to keyboard and mouse.

Finally, @Kn1ghtime expressed frustration over the issue, suggesting that even if Verdansk arrives in Warzone, it may not hold players' interest long enough. The user saw controller players as the reason many are driven away from the game.

Controller vs KBM play in Warzone and Black Ops 6

KBM players may have a slight edge if consoles didn't have aim assist in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Multiplayer are incredibly competitive games. Things like aim, FPS, movement, and strategy are instrumental to victory. In a game as fast paced as COD, mechanics matter perhaps the most. Controller players are often at a slight disadvantage as compared to PC players since the keyboard and mouse allow greater flexibility in terms of playing.

PC players can manipulate rhw mouse and adapt to the smallest movement mechanics. However, this may not be the case for controller players who must make the best use of their thumbs. This is part of the reasoning that makes aim-assist contemporary and important for consoles.

Unfortunately, many players see it as a feature that makes gaming perhaps too easy for console players. This is evident from the many responses under @bbreadmanW's post. Console players now have a choice to turn off crossplay, allowing them to queue only with other console players.

