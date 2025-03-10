All CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone and how to get them

The CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone are almost here for the taking. The CDL Major 2 kicks off on March 20, 2025, and for fans at home, there are a host of free rewards to collect through March 23, 2025. These rewards include consumables such as Double XP Tokens, Calling Cards, a Weapon Blueprint, and lots more.

Fans just need to tune in to the live streams of the tournament and watch for set durations to earn these items.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at all the free CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone and how you can acquire them all for free.

All CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Given below are all the CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone, along with the watch time required to unlock them:

March 20, 2025

60 Minute Double XP Token - 1 Hour

- 1 Hour "Snake" Weapon Sticker - 1 Hour and 30 Minutes

- 1 Hour and 30 Minutes 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token - 2 Hours

- 2 Hours "Just That Lucky" Emblem - 2 Hours and 30 Minutes

March 21, 2025

60 Minute Double XP Token - 1 Hour

- 1 Hour "Out Flanked" Calling Card - 1 Hour and 30 Minutes

- 1 Hour and 30 Minutes 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token - 2 Hours

- 2 Hours "Yummy" Emblem - 2 Hours and 30 Minutes

March 22, 2025

60 Minute Double XP Token - 1 Hour

- 1 Hour "Creating Strats" Calling Card - 1 Hour and 30 Minutes

- 1 Hour and 30 Minutes 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token - 2 Hours

- 2 Hours "Get the Bag" Animated Emblem - 2 Hours and 30 Minutes

March 23, 2025

60 Minute Double XP Token - 1 Hour

- 1 Hour "GG" Weapon Sticker - 1 Hour and 30 Minutes

- 1 Hour and 30 Minutes "Dimensions" Weapon Blueprint - 2 Hours

- 2 Hours 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token - 2 Hours and 30 Minutes

Exploring all the CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

These are all the rewards you can grab for free, along with the time requirements to unlock them. While most of these rewards are exciting, the one to look out for is the Jackal PDW Blueprint "Dimensions".

Read on to learn more about how you can unlock these items in-game and the prerequisites you have to take care of before tuning into the stream.

How to claim all CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Here's how you can claim all CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone:

First, you must create your Activision account and link it with the platform you play the games on, i.e., Battle.net, PSN, Xbox, or Steam account.

Next, link your YouTube account with your Activision account. Simply click here to land on the appropriate page and connect your Activision account with YouTube.

Finally, watch the tournament's official live streams on YouTube for the time durations given above to earn the respective rewards.

Guide to claiming all CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via YouTube)

As mentioned earlier, CDL 2025 Major 2 kicks off on March 20, 2025, and will end on March 23, 2025. The broadcast will begin at 10 am PT on each day. Hence, make sure to tune in as soon as the tournament kicks off and grab all the rewards for free.

That covers everything that you need to know about claiming all CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

