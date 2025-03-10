  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • All CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone and how to get them

All CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone and how to get them

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Mar 10, 2025 10:53 GMT
CDL 2025 Major 2 Viewership Rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone
All CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone discussed (Image via Activision)

The CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone are almost here for the taking. The CDL Major 2 kicks off on March 20, 2025, and for fans at home, there are a host of free rewards to collect through March 23, 2025. These rewards include consumables such as Double XP Tokens, Calling Cards, a Weapon Blueprint, and lots more.

Ad

Fans just need to tune in to the live streams of the tournament and watch for set durations to earn these items.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at all the free CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone and how you can acquire them all for free.

All CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Given below are all the CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone, along with the watch time required to unlock them:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

March 20, 2025

  • 60 Minute Double XP Token - 1 Hour
  • "Snake" Weapon Sticker - 1 Hour and 30 Minutes
  • 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token - 2 Hours
  • "Just That Lucky" Emblem - 2 Hours and 30 Minutes

March 21, 2025

  • 60 Minute Double XP Token - 1 Hour
  • "Out Flanked" Calling Card - 1 Hour and 30 Minutes
  • 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token - 2 Hours
  • "Yummy" Emblem - 2 Hours and 30 Minutes

March 22, 2025

  • 60 Minute Double XP Token - 1 Hour
  • "Creating Strats" Calling Card - 1 Hour and 30 Minutes
  • 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token - 2 Hours
  • "Get the Bag" Animated Emblem - 2 Hours and 30 Minutes
Ad

March 23, 2025

  • 60 Minute Double XP Token - 1 Hour
  • "GG" Weapon Sticker - 1 Hour and 30 Minutes
  • "Dimensions" Weapon Blueprint - 2 Hours
  • 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token - 2 Hours and 30 Minutes
Exploring all the CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)
Exploring all the CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

These are all the rewards you can grab for free, along with the time requirements to unlock them. While most of these rewards are exciting, the one to look out for is the Jackal PDW Blueprint "Dimensions".

Ad

Read on to learn more about how you can unlock these items in-game and the prerequisites you have to take care of before tuning into the stream.

Also read: Call of Duty confirms the return of iconic Verdansk days weapons in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3

How to claim all CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Here's how you can claim all CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone:

Ad
  • First, you must create your Activision account and link it with the platform you play the games on, i.e., Battle.net, PSN, Xbox, or Steam account.
  • Next, link your YouTube account with your Activision account. Simply click here to land on the appropriate page and connect your Activision account with YouTube.
  • Finally, watch the tournament's official live streams on YouTube for the time durations given above to earn the respective rewards.
Ad
Guide to claiming all CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via YouTube)
Guide to claiming all CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via YouTube)

As mentioned earlier, CDL 2025 Major 2 kicks off on March 20, 2025, and will end on March 23, 2025. The broadcast will begin at 10 am PT on each day. Hence, make sure to tune in as soon as the tournament kicks off and grab all the rewards for free.

Ad

Read more: Call of Duty shuts down another cheat provider and this might be great news for Warzone fans in Season 3

That covers everything that you need to know about claiming all CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी