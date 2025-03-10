The Verdansk trailer for Warzone Season 3 was released on March 10, 2025, which also marks the title's fifth anniversary. The trailer arrived after much anticipation from fans, most of whom speculated the map's emergence in the upcoming season. It is now official that Verdansk will return to Warzone on April 3, 2025, and retain many of its original factors.

The brand new Verdansk trailer by Call of Duty certainly brought back memories for fans as it amassed over a million views in a matter of hours. While the clip was short, it featured many awe-striking features. This article will go over five of the most iconic features you may have missed in the Verdansk trailer.

Note: The list is arranged in no particular order or ranking.

Five most iconic things seen in the Verdansk trailer for Warzone

1) The Kilo 141

The Kilo 141 was earlier teased in the International Women's Day celebration video by Call of Duty. The weapon has now been confirmed thanks to the Verdansk trailer for Warzone. It was first introduced in Modern Warfare 2019 and has been a popular weapon of choice for many players ever since.

It is a versatile and power-packed rifle best suited for mid-to-long range fights in Warzone.

2) CR-56 AMAX

Just like the Kilo 141, the CR-56 AMAX was also previously teased in the recent Women's Day video. The weapon was first introduced in the fourth season of Modern Warfare 2019 and has been a popular choice among fans ever since. It's a sturdy and reliable fully automatic assault rifle with a slightly slow rate of fire. The weapon was popular due to its overall accuracy and power.

It remains unclear if the gun will be re-released with the same specifications or undergo certain adjustments as part of this new iteration of Warzone.

3) Open roof of Verdansk Stadium

Verdansk Stadium's open roof shown in this still (Image via Activision)

The roof of Verdansk's popular stadium was infamously blown off during Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2019. However, in the Verdansk trailer for Warzone, it is clearly shown that the OG version of the stadium with a closed roof will reappear in the game.

This means players will no longer be able to maneuver their way into the stadium from the top section, thereby making entry somewhat more challenging.

Also read: Verdansk's return trailer in Warzone is a love letter to fans who've waited

4) Helicopters

Verdansk OG helicopter crashes to the ground (Image via Activision)

OG Helicopters are also making their return to the game. For context, Verdansk-era Helicopters generally boasted better maneuverability, speed, and overall handling, allowing players to fully control these vehicles once again. That said, as seen in previous seasons of Warzone, they can also be taken apart quickly with a well-aimed RPG strike. As usual, the risk and reward ratio for using these vehicles is high.

Also read: "I hope Verdansk fails" — Fans want Warzone to die in order for Call of Duty to survive

5) HDR

Finally, the famous HDR sniper rifle was spotted in the last few shots of the Warzone Verdansk trailer. It is a powerful bolt-action sniper hand-made by Hadir Karim, hence its name, Hadir's Sniper Rifle.

While it packs a punch and remains generally reliable, the HDR is not as mobile as some of the other weapons in the sniper rifle category. However, it is a classic from the Verdansk era and may refresh the memories of many fans worldwide. The HDR is one of the few weapons confirmed during the Verdansk trailer. As of writing, a full list of returning weapons is unavailable.

Since the update is coming as part of Season 3, fans can expect a blog post by Activision ahead of April 3, 2025.

