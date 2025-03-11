"I wish they would just release a Warzone Classic": Fans are ready to pay $20 after Verdansk's return teaser trailer released

The highly anticipated return of Verdansk in Warzone has been officially confirmed through a teaser trailer released on March 10, 2025. While players are thrilled by the news, some are also concerned about whether the map will live up to expectations. In a Reddit discussion, many have expressed their desire for a true Warzone Classic experience, with one user stating:

"I wish they would just release a Warzone Classic using the MW 2019 engine."

This sentiment has resonated with a large portion of the community, with many even willing to pay for the classic Warzone experience from 2020. Since Verdansk was the first map in Warzone, it inspires strong nostalgic sentiments, making its return after over three years both exciting and nerve-wracking for fans. However, skepticism remains regarding how Activision will implement the map, prompting discussions about a potential paid Warzone Classic.

Reddit comment (Image via Reddit)

A user named u/PossibleFunction0 commented that they would gladly pay $20 upfront for a Warzone Classic and continue purchasing Battle Passes. To prevent the map from feeling repetitive, they also suggested re-releasing other classic maps or creating new ones using the MW 2019 engine.

Another user, u/OmegaReign78, proposed a monthly subscription model if Warzone Classic returned with old maps and a revamped weapon system. They suggested that all weapons should be available but rotate in and out over time, without excessive attachments. Additionally, they emphasized the importance of good servers and a reliable anti-cheat system.

User u/django811 echoed this enthusiasm, stating:

"I would pay an embarrassing amount upfront and would buy a lot more bundles if they re-released the store and updated it."

This comment highlights the user's willingness to spend money not only to play Warzone Classic but also on in-game cosmetic bundles. It testifies to the extent to which players are willing to go to bring back Warzone Classic.

Similarly, u/Storvox commented:

"I would easily pay full game price if they brought back Warzone Classic as it was on the 2019 engine. It's night and day how much better that game was than the current sad excuse for WZ."

This highlights the contrast many players have identified between the original Warzone and the current iteration.

On the other hand, u/Radical_X75 took a more pessimistic stance and stated that the developers would ignore the feedback, and if Verdansk doesn’t work for them, they would shut down Warzone.

How Verdansk’s return could impact Warzone? Possibilities explored

From these comments, it’s clear that players love Verdansk and want the Warzone Classic primarily because of it. However, since Verdansk is being integrated into the current version of Warzone, many players are concerned that it won’t retain its original vibes. They fear that merging it with the modern Warzone mechanics could diminish its nostalgic appeal.

However, the developers have assured fans that the map’s originality will be preserved. In the teaser trailer, the Stadium POI was shown with its roof closed, just like in the original version. Additionally, a few iconic weapons, such as the Kilo 141, HDR, and CR-56 AMAX, were revealed, further reinforcing the classic Warzone feel.

At this point, it’s too early to conclude whether Verdansk’s return will be a success or a failure. However, with Warzone’s Season 2 focusing mainly on fine-tuning the game rather than introducing major content, the return of Verdansk could serve as a trump card for the developers to revive and bring back lost players into the game.

