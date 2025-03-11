How to check your Verdansk record in Warzone

Call of Duty fans can now check their Verdansk record in Warzone via X. On March 10, 2025, COD teased the return of Verdansk in Warzone, and needless to say, the hype among fans is at an all-time high. With the iconic map just around the corner, developers are celebrating its return through a social media campaign.

Players can participate in this campaign to check their personal records from their time in Verdansk back in 2020 to 2021. However, there are a few conditions to be met in the game. Players must have played at least 5 matches on the map for records to be tracked.

That said, if you are a fan who has been playing the game since it was released, it shouldn't be an issue. So, without any further ado, let us take a closer look at how you can check your Verdansk record in Warzone for free.

Guide to checking your Verdansk record in Warzone for free

To check your Verdansk record in Warzone for free, follow the steps that are given below:

First, you must have an X account. If you do not, then your first task should be to create an X account.

Once that is done, head over to the Warzone 5th Anniversary campaign post.

Reply to the post with your Activision ID, along with #VerdanskReturns. Alternatively, if you aren't replying to the post, then create a new post within the following format - Activision ID #VerdanskReplay @CallofDuty (make sure you are tagging Call of Duty).

That's it. Call of Duty's official X handle will now share your best moments from the map as a reply to your comment/post. Some of these statistics include records like total hours played, most eliminations in a single match, most cash collected during a Plunder match, longest eliminations, and more.

However, as mentioned earlier, to see your records, you must have played at least five matches in Verdansk. If you haven't, it won't track your stats, and you won't get any records from Call of Duty during this campaign.

That covers everything that you need to know about checking your Verdansk record in Warzone for free.

