"60hz would be more important than nostalgia" — COD player criticizes quality of Warzone servers with Verdansk around the corner, internet reacts

The return of Verdansk to Warzone has many fans excited. For them, this is the moment when the battle royale title makes a comeback. However, not all fans are on the same page and feel that nostalgia alone won't be enough to save Warzone. u/Sea-Complex831 on Reddit, recently posted about their thoughts on the game, specifically criticizing its servers. To this, they had to say the following:

"Warzone is still on 20hz tickrate server, upgrading it to 60hz would be more important than nostalgia."

They mentioned that Warzone still runs on 20 Hz tick rate servers, which is quite low. According to them, upgrading the servers to a tick rate of 60 Hz is a lot more important than nostalgia (return of Verdansk).

In their post, they added that, at the moment, the servers aren't enough to keep up with all the fast-paced action. They even gave examples of how poor tick rate servers led to several problems, such as desync.

For the uninitiated, games such as Valorant or Counter-Strike, which are far slower-paced than Warzone, run at 128 Hz. This ensures that the issue of desync is minimized and the gameplay is smooth, where bullets will hit the target where and when they should.

The issue with Call of Duty's battle royale title is its low tick rate of 20 Hz. As a result, desync is often faced by players. For example, players will often notice that they get knocked down even after getting into cover. This shouldn't happen in most cases. But due to desync, the bullets from the enemy register after the player has already changed their position.

This is a major problem in the battle royale title and u/Sea-Complex831 believes that fixing the quality of servers should be a priority rather than persuading players with nostalgia for the original Verdansk map.

Speaking of desync, another user chimed in to share their experience with servers of the game. u/QualityPatient6661 stated the following:

"I've just been stacking clips like this it's insane. Hit reg desync are the biggest issues with the game."

Right off the bat, they claim the biggest issues in the title are not cheaters or bugs but are hit registration and desync. They claimed that they have countless clips of them facing the issue in the game.

The complaints about the quality of servers in the game didn't end there. A fan also commented on the post talking about server tick rates of Call of Duty's direct competitors in the market. u/Shibeuz compared the servers to that of Battlefield's and stated:

"Battlefield 6 closed alpha playtest is on 30HZ with devs striving for 60HZ minimum for release (with 128 players). Hell, Battlefield 4 from 2013 has 60HZ servers. Meanwhile a billion-dollar franchise "full release games" are stuck on baking potatoes."

While we cannot confirm, according to them, the upcoming Battlefield title's alpha test servers ran at 30 Hz. Per u/Shibeuz, developers will target 60 Hz by the time the game is ready for release and will support up to 128 players. For context, as of this writing, battle royale maps in Warzone can host up to 150 players.

They even cited the example of 2013's Battlefield 4, which also had 60 Hz servers. Finally, they added that even in the closed alpha stage, a game ran at a tick rate of 30 Hz. Meanwhile, Call of Duty's fully released shooter is still running at just 20 Hz, despite having to support a lot more players simultaneously.

Other members also chimed in on the post and shared their two cents about these issues. Speaking about where the developers' priorities lie, a user commented:

"This just shows where their priorities lie, and it’s not in our enjoyment of the game."

According to them, Call of Duty isn't prioritizing how the players can have fun in the game and is, instead, focusing on bringing players to the game by selling the fans a sense of nostalgia. Hence, the focus isn't on improving the quality of the game and it has shifted in favor of bringing in more players to maintain a healthy playercount.

Call of Duty fans on Reddit criticize Warzone servers (Image via Reddit)

Many others in the comments also shared similar opinions. They, too, believe that the poor quality of servers is ruining the game. According to a user, COD doesn't even pay the prize money to their WSOW winners on time, so it is wishful thinking if fans believe them to pay to improve their server infrastructure.

A user decided to sum up the entire conversation about servers in Warzone with the following comment:

"I can summarize how Activision has handled and will continue to handle this when they have millions of troglodyte consoles playing cuz it's free but not realizing they are spending $100s on it with MTXs. Activision: "money >> desync" "skins still being bought? >> Desync"

According to them, Activision will continue with these practices because, at the end of the day, Warzone is a free-to-play game. They added that while it's free, fans still spend money in-game for buying cosmetics and bundles. For Activision, making its money is far more important than any other problem.

If they continue to make money from the game even without fixing it, they won't do anything to improve the experience.

Hype regarding the return of Verdansk in Warzone is high, but so is the concern over servers

The hype for the return of Verdansk in Warzone is unmatched. Fans, old and new, are excited about the comeback of one of the most iconic maps in the franchise. It was the map that made the battle royale title what it is today. Unfortunately, it was removed from the game back in 2021 and, over time, the shooter has consequently become worse.

After Warzone's integration with Black Ops 6, things took a turn for the worse. It saw a dramatic rise in cheating, bugs, glitches, and, most importantly, the stability of servers, which saw the worst performance in recent times.

Hence, although fans are excited about the return of the iconic map, a few in the community are quite skeptical, as they believe that nostalgia of the OG Verdansk won't be enough for fans to keep Warzone enjoyable.

