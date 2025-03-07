Next Battlefield gameplay footage, map, and more leaked

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Mar 07, 2025 17:12 GMT
Next Battlefield gameplay footage leaked
Next Battlefield gameplay footage leaked (Image via EA)

Next Battlefield gameplay footage got leaked ahead of the official reveal. It's not news that Battlefield Lab hosted its first gameplay session today to let players see the gunplay for the upcoming game beforehand. While some fans were speculating that this would definitely lead to a footage leak, it seems like that became true. However, this information will only make fans happy, as they can now see the footage of what the next Battlefield will look like.

Read on to learn more about the leaked gameplay footage for the next Battlefield.

The next Battlefield gameplay footage looks promising

A popular Call of Duty news channel posted the footage on their X channel, and EA possibly removed it immediately. However, @BobNetworkUK_, known for being a prominent leaker in the industry, shared new gameplay, and it looks great at first glance.

Compared to Battlefield 2042, the new Battlefield has a more grounded approach, and as they teased it earlier, the game seems to be set in the modern era. Hence, it's closer to the world of Battlefield 3 and 4. The map that was leaked in the footage is called "Abbasid" and players can be seen playing the iconic "Conquest" mode. From the first look, the map seems to be an urban area in the Middle East, and Battlefield's trademark destruction is also visible all over the gameplay.

Another cool thing that was found in the leaked footage is that players can now see some sort of helmet cam footage of teammates while they wait for the respawn area. Also, it seems like there isn't any tactical sprint in the game. Hence, we can expect that the next Battlefield is probably taking more of a realistic approach in the gameplay.

Although, take all this information with a grain of salt, as it is quite evident that this footage was leaked from today's test in Battlefield Labs, and everything revealed so far is subject to change. The next Battlefield game is slated to be released before April 2026, and that is all we know regarding the game as of now.

