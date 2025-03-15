Call of Duty disabled Black Ops 6 Ranked Play for a brief period, but it's back now

For those wondering whether the Ranked Playlists in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 are still down, they are now back online. Earlier today (March 15, 2025), the official Call of Duty updates account on X informed players of a scheduled maintenance period affecting competitive modes in Black Ops 6. The announcement explained that Multiplayer Ranked Play menus would be temporarily disabled ahead of a minor update across all game modes.

The expected downtime was approximately 1.5 hours. Importantly, matches that were initiated before this maintenance period were not negatively impacted.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Ranked Modes are live again

On March 14, 2025 at approximately 9 PM Eastern Time, follow the maintenance, @CODUpdates promptly notified the community that the competitive game modes have been restored, and players could resume matchmaking. This is what the caption of the post said:

"MP Ranked Play menus have returned and players can now begin matchmaking."

The brief downtime allowed the development team to perform necessary background maintenance, ensuring a smoother and more stable gaming experience. Such proactive measures are crucial for maintaining the quality and integrity of any game, especially in competitive game modes.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded was initially planned to end on March 18, 2025, but the developers have extended it to April 3, 2025, as they required more time to polish Season 3 content. With the new deadline, players have more time to complete their Battle Pass, finish seasonal challenges, and climb the ranks in Ranked Play.

For the latest updates and announcements, players can follow the official Call of Duty Updates channel on their preferred social media platform. For more news related to Call of Duty, you can check out the Sportskeeda Esports section.

