How to earn Clovers in the Black Ops 6 Clover Craze event quickly

Earning Clovers in the Black Ops 6 Clover Craze event is pretty straightforward. Players must eliminate their enemies and pick up the Clovers off their bodies; in the case of Warzone, players can earn them by opening loot caches. But it all comes down to luck. We say that because every elimination or loot cache does not guarantee players a Clover.

Moreover, to unlock all the rewards in the Clover Craze event, players must earn a total of 1800 Clovers, which can be time-consuming. Unfortunately, unlike previous events, there are no known glitches you can take advantage of to boost earnings.

We take a closer look at some strategies and tips you'll be able to take advantage of to increase the number of Clovers you can earn in each game mode, i.e., in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

How to get Clovers in the Black Ops 6 Clover Craze event quickly

Here are some simple tips you can use to earn Clovers in the Black Ops 6 Clover Craze event quickly:

Multiplayer

Nuketown is one of the best maps to earn Clovers in the Black Ops 6 Clover Craze event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

If you want to earn the Clovers in Multiplayer, your best bet is Nuketown. On the Nuketown 24/7 playlist, you can earn up a 100 Clovers per game if you play it right. Note that the Clovers dropped by players have different earn rates in the Clover Craze event. They are as follows:

Three-Leaf Clover – Worth 1 Clover

– Worth Clover Four-Leaf Clover – Worth 5 Clovers

– Worth Clovers Golden Four-Leaf Clover – Worth 10 Clovers

On Nuketown, you will also randomly spot Clover trophies floating in mid-air. They spawn randomly and some of the common locations include the spawn areas and the B objective site in game modes like Domination. You may refer to the picture shared above.

Simply shooting it down and collecting all the Clovers it drops can earn you 30-50 additional Clovers.

Zombies

This is the fastest mode to get Clovers in the Black Ops 6 Clover Craze event. Simply head over to Liberty Falls and start killing zombies. If you started with this mode early, you might have been able to take advantage of the unintended rates for Clovers and would have been done with the 1800 Clovers by round 25. However, it has been patched and no longer drops Clovers at those rates.

Regardless, it's still one of the best ways to earn Clovers as long as you make it into the higher rounds.

Warzone

Opening loot caches to earn Clovers in the Black Ops 6 Clover Craze event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

In Warzone, your best bet is Plunder Quads. Simply drop into a location that isn't populated and start going through loot caches. This strategy will get you 100-120 Clovers per game. However, it can be somewhat slow, especially if it's compared with Multiplayer and Zombies modes. Nevertheless, for Warzone players, Plunder should be their go-to mode if they want to maximize Clovers earned for time spent in-game.

That covers all that you need to know about earning Clovers in the Black Ops 6 Clover Craze event quickly in different game modes.

