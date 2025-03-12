Cheaters on PC can now reportedly access console-only Ranked Play in Warzone

According to a new X post, cheaters on PC can now access console-only lobbies in Ranked Play in Warzone. As reported by @AverageJoeWo on X, a Call of Duty player and content creator, cheaters can now spoof the platform they're playing the game on. By doing so, hackers can supposedly pretend to be a console player and easily infiltrate console-only lobbies.

Read below to learn more about the claim made by @AverageJoeWo on X and its implications for Warzone players.

Note: This article is based on an unconfirmed report and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Call of Duty cheaters can now supposedly spoof their way into console-only lobbies in Ranked Play in Warzone

@AverageJoeWo on X posted a clip, claiming that cheaters can now access console-only lobbies in Ranked Play in Warzone. They claimed that a group of cheaters in the game have confirmed that there are cheats that allow them to spoof the device they are on.

So, according to the content creator, a cheater on a PC can now use the tool to trick the game into detecting the platform as a console, matching them up in console-only lobbies in Ranked Play in Warzone.

For those unaware, after the recent surge in cheaters, Call of Duty added a new feature called "console-only" lobbies. As the name suggests, only those on a console can matchmake in these lobbies. This wasn't an option previously, and players could either completely switch off crossplay in the game or keep it on. If they did turn it off, they would be matched with users only on their platform.

So, for instance, if a PlayStation user turned off crossplay previously, they would only be matched with those on the same platform. But with the new console-only lobbies, a PlayStation player can match with those on Xbox, and vice versa. This was done to ensure that console players aren't matched with PC players.

PC, as a platform, supports third-party tools, making it easy to cheat, while consoles prefer a closed environment, making it next to impossible for cheaters to thrive. Hence, console-only lobbies were introduced to curb cheating without affecting the matchmaking time, especially in Ranked Play in Warzone.

However, according to the X post, these efforts by Call of Duty seem futile, as PC cheaters can now supposedly trick the game into believing they are on consoles. By doing so, they can apparently access the console-only lobbies in Ranked Play in Warzone.

That said, do note that these reports are derived from third-party sources. Hence, it is advised to take the content of this article with a pinch of salt.

