Call of Duty has finally fixed the D1.3 Sector bug in Black Ops 6 and it took them nearly two weeks

It took Call of Duty nearly two weeks, but they have finally fixed the D1.3 Sector bug in Black Ops 6. In the recent patch dated March 11, 2025, COD deployed a plethora of updates and fixes. Among them was the fix for the D1.3 Sector Camo bug. Now, players can finally, after almost two weeks, progress and unlock the all camos for the weapon, including the Mastery Camos, which were blocked due to the bug.

Ad

Read below to learn more about the D1.3 Sector bug in Black Ops 6 and how it affected the weapon.

What was the D1.3 Sector bug in Black Ops 6?

In the recent patch, Call of Duty has finally fixed the D1.3 Sector bug in Black Ops 6, which has been bothering players since it was added back on February 27, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Also read: New Black Ops 6 bug will kill you instantly and there's nothing you can do about it

The D1.3 Sector is a special weapon added to the game with the TMNT event. As soon as players got their hands on the new weapon, they realized that it was bugged.

One of the Special Camos for the weapon called the "Fast Times," was locked, and no matter what players did, they couldn't unlock it. According to the criteria to get it, players must get 30 one-shot kills with the weapon. However, the game refused to track any one-shot kills with it. As a result, players were unable to unlock the camo for the weapon.

Ad

But it wasn't just one camo. Since it was one of the Special Camos, which could not be unlocked, players couldn't access the Mastery Camos as well, which include Gold, Dark Matter, and more.

This resulted in users being unable to progress through all the camos. Fortunately, Call of Duty has now fixed the issue, although it took them nearly two weeks, and players can now grind through all the camos for the latest weapon in Black Ops 6.

Ad

Read more: Call of Duty is reportedly lying about OG Verdansk records in Warzone, suggests leaker

For more Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback