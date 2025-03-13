How to unlock the Cloverleaf Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Cloverleaf Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone can be unlocked as a reward in the new Clover Craze event. It is a Blueprint for the AMES 85 Assault Rifle, and players can unlock it for free by simply playing the games. However, considering it's the Mastery Reward of the event, it will take fans a while to get their hands on it.

Regardless, this Blueprint is a nice new addition that wraps the weapon in a green-and-gold camo, resembling the St. Patrick's Day theme.

In this quick guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can unlock the Cloverleaf Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free.

How to get the Cloverleaf Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

To unlock the Cloverleaf Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, you must complete all six tiers in the Clover Craze event. The new limited-time event has six tiers for players to progress through, each with a different reward. Each tier is unlocked by earning a certain number of Clovers during the event.

Guide to unlocking the Cloverleaf Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

To unlock the Cloverleaf Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, you must earn a total of 1800 Clovers.

In other words, once you have completed all six tiers, the Cloverleaf Blueprint will be unlocked. If you have the Season 2 BlackCell Battle Pass, you will get a BlackCell variant of the cosmetic item as well. Needless to say, the Blueprint comes decked out with various attachments.

You can earn Clovers by eliminating enemies in the games. In Warzone, you also have the option to earn this limited-time currency by opening loot caches.

That's it. Once you have unlocked the Blueprint, it's yours to keep. That said, it is worth noting that Clover Craze is a limited-time event. You have until the end of Season 2 Reloaded to get your hands on the Weapon Blueprint. If you miss it, unfortunately, there is no going back once Season 3 drops.

But fret not, as Season 3 drops on April 3, 2025, meaning you have enough time to get the St. Patrick's Day-themed Cloverleaf Blueprint for the AMES 85 Assault Rifle for free.

That covers everything you need to know about unlocking the new Cloverleaf Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

