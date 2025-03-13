How to unlock the Low Profile Perk in Warzone

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Mar 13, 2025 17:14 GMT
An Operator equipped with the Low Profile Perk in Warzone engaging in a gunfight
Getting hands on the Low Profile Perk in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Low Profile Perk in Warzone can be unlocked as a free reward in the new Clover Craze event. It goes into Perk Slot 1 of your loadout and provides quite a few benefits in the shooter. First of all, if you have it equipped, you will be able to move quicker when you are in the crouched or prone position. On top of that, if you take out an enemy, they won't leave behind a death marker for their squad.

But that's not all. This Perk also improves your movement speed when you're down, allowing you to get to cover faster for a potential revive. The benefits are endless, and the Low Profile Perk is certainly a great addition, especially for users who like to combine different movement mechanics to outplay their enemies.

Now that the benefits are discussed, let's take a closer look at how you can unlock the new Low Profile Perk in Warzone.

How to get the Low Profile Perk in Warzone

To unlock the Low Profile Perk in Warzone, you must earn 1800 Clovers in the Clover Craze event. Once you have acquired the required amount, the Perk will be unlocked permanently and available for use immediately in the game.

Guide to unlocking the Low Profile Perk in Warzone (Image via Activision)
Guide to unlocking the Low Profile Perk in Warzone (Image via Activision)

To earn Clovers in the game, you can eliminate enemies or open the loot caches spread across the map. Once you have the sufficient amount, the Low Profile Perk will be unlocked automatically. Since this is an event reward, you won't lose it even if you Prestige your profile in Warzone.

That said, do note that the Clover Craze is a limited-time event and will conclude along with Season 2 Reloaded. Hence, if you want to unlock the new Low Profile Perk, you should get on the grind as soon as possible.

But fret not if you missed it during the event, as you can unlock the Perk later via the Armory. However, that will be a much more time-consuming process requiring you to collect a ton of XP. Hence, if possible, we recommend unlocking it while the event lasts in the shooter.

That covers everything you need to know about unlocking the new Low Profile Perk in Warzone.

Edited by Niladri Roy
