Tsarkov 7.62 in Black Ops 6 is bugged, and it will crash your game

Players have discovered a bug in Black Ops 6 that is causing the game to crash instantaneously. This time around, the weapon that's affected is the Tsarkov 7.62 Marksman Rifle. When they try to customize its Optical Sights to a specific set, the game simply crashes, forcing them to restart. These crashes can occur even when players try to access the Firing Range with the scope equipped.

To learn more about the Black Ops 6 bug affecting the Tsarkov 7.62, check out the section below.

What is the new Tsarkov 7.62 bug in Black Ops 6?

The Tsarkov 7.62 bug in Black Ops 6 is associated with the SVD Scope. When players equip the SVD Scope on the Marksman Rifle and try to change its reticle, the game will crash immediately. It should be noted that the Black Ops 6 crash will also occur if they equip the scope and head over to the Firing Range.

However, it won't crash the game if players equip the scope and head into a match directly without customizing the reticle or going into the Firing Range for a warm-up.

According to u/sirenknight on Reddit, who reported the bug, the Black Ops 6 crash affected them on the PS5. However, it isn't just the PlayStation 5. Based on tests conducted, we can confirm the bug also affects Windows PC, at least on the Steam version of the shooter.

At the time of writing, there is no known workaround or fix for the Tsarkov 7.62 bug in Black Ops 6. All that fans can do at the moment is simply avoid using the SVD Scope with the weapon until the issue is resolved. If they do use it, it is advised to not change the reticle or head to the firing range.

The developers have yet to acknowledge the problem. If their previous records are something to go by, players can expect a fix to drop within a week or two.

That covers everything that you need to know about the new BO6 bug that has been affecting the Tsarkov 7.62 Marksman Rifle.

