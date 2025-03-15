  • home icon
Warzone and Black Ops 6 LMGs get a major upgrade after the recent patch

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Mar 15, 2025 14:41 GMT
An Operator using an Warzone and Black Ops 6 LMG with the Belt-Fed Magazine attachment equipped
Warzone and Black Ops 6 LMGs are now better than ever (Image via Activision)

Warzone and Black Ops 6 LMGs have received a significant upgrade in the most recent update. The patch dated March 14, 2025, introduced several improvements to the Belt-Fed Magazine attachment, buffing various aspects of it. This has once again made the LMGs a tempting pick in the shooters, especially for those who like to rain down fire on their targets.

Read on to learn more about the Belt-Fed Magazine buffs and their implication on the Warzone and Black Ops 6 LMGs.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 LMGs just got better, thanks to the latest attachment buffs

The Belt-Fed Magazine buffs have made Warzone and Black Ops 6 LMGs better than ever. In the patch dated March 14, 2025, the following changes were made to the attachment:

  • Increased the number of rounds fired needed to Overheat.
  • Overheat now dissipates more quickly.
  • The base LMG ADS Firing Movement Speed Penalty has been removed when equipping the Belt-Fed attachment.
The Belt-Fed Magazine was introduced with the Season 2 Reloaded TMNT event. At first glance, the attachment looked amazing. It allowed players to shoot all their bullets without having to reload. However, to counter it, an overheating mechanism was introduced, which limited how long one could shoot continuously. Unfortunately, it soon turned out to be a major con.

LMGs started heating up way too quickly, and the cooldown period was too slow for the attachment to be viable. Needless to say, it fell quickly from grace, and players stopped using it in-game.

However, Call of Duty addressed these concerns in the latest patch and buffed the attachment to ensure these issues no longer plagued it.

After the latest update, with the Belt-Fed Magazine attachment equipped, Warzone and Black Ops 6 LMGs don't overheat quickly, don't take as long to cool down, and the ADS firing movement speed penalty is no longer in play. This means that users can not only carry more firepower with LMGs but are also more mobile on the battlefield.

That covers everything that you need to know about the recent buffs affecting the Warzone and Black Ops 6 LMGs. Do note that the Belt-Fed Magazine can only be equipped with BO6 LMGs in Warzone and doesn't support LMGs from MW3 and MW2.

