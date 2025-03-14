Call of Duty 2025 to reportedly have six round-based Zombies maps

According to Insider Gaming, Call of Duty 2025 will reportedly feature six round-based Zombies maps. These maps won't be available on the day of launch but will be introduced throughout the game's life cycle. The upcoming COD title is speculated to be a direct sequel to Black Ops 2. Being the sequel to one of what is often considered by many to be the best Call of Duty game, the upcoming release has a lot riding on its shoulders.

Based on the report, it now seems the developers have been doing their best to make sure the game is a success. Read on to learn more about this report and what to expect from these maps in Call of Duty 2025.

What to expect from Zombies maps in Call of Duty 2025

The Zombies maps in Call of Duty 2025 are reportedly built from the ground up to ensure they facilitate different types of modes without a hitch. Some of the game modes planned for these maps include round-based, Grief, and Outbreak Zombies.

According to the report, Treyarch has been testing a few "out there" ideas for these maps. One such example includes a post-WW2 New York, allowing players to dive into the heart of the city that never sleeps and take on the dead armies. The lore of the map suggests the Germans dropped a nuke on the city, leaving it for dead.

Likewise, some other settings include a temple situated at the base of a volcano in Japan, a map based in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and a Dark Aether map based set in a space station.

But that's not all. According to previous reports, Call of Duty 2025 would feature one of the biggest Zombies maps in the series and have a transportation system to ensure players can traverse the map quickly, similar to TranZit from Black Ops 2.

That covers everything fans need to know about the Zombies maps in Call of Duty 2025.

