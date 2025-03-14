Slept-on MW2 Sniper Rifle is now the one-shot meta in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

After the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update, an underrated MW2 Sniper Rifle has been dominating the one-shot meta in the game. The weapon in question is the FJX Imperium. It is a revamped version of the iconic Intervention Sniper Rifle and was added to the franchise during MW2. Although it has always been a decent pick, the gun has now become essentially a hit-scan firearm after a recent buff, allowing users to easily take out their enemies at longer ranges.

For those unaware, with the Season 2 Reloaded update, Call of Duty buffed all the different types of ammunition for MW2 and MW3 weapons. Among them were the High Velocity rounds for Sniper Rifles. While the buff was not drastic, it did just enough to transform the FJX Imperium into a force to be reckoned with in the title.

With the right attachments equipped, the FJX Imperium can now one-shot targets at ranges of up to 72.4 meters and hit-scan them at up to 68 meters. This makes this rifle one of the most lethal long-range weapons in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

So, without any further ado, let us take a closer look at the best attachments for the FJX Imperium in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

Best one-shot FJX Imperium loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

You can set up the best one-shot FJX Imperium loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded using the following attachments:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: Fahrenheit 29"

Fahrenheit 29" Stock: FJX Kilo-Tac

FJX Kilo-Tac Laser: Kimura RYL33 Laser Light

Kimura RYL33 Laser Light Ammunition: .408 High Velocity

Here's how these attachments help improve the FJX Imperium and turn it into meta tier in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded:

Building the best one-shot FJX Imperium loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L increases the weapon's effective damage range and bullet velocity. As for the damage range, it is increased from 50.8 meters to 54.9 meters. In terms of bullet velocity, we see an increment of 12% from 800 m/s to 914 m/s. On top of that, being a suppressor, it keeps you off the radar when you fire with the gun.

The Fahrenheit 29" also increases the rifle's damage range and bullet velocity. It helps with hip-fire accuracy as well and stabilizes the firing aim. As for the improvements to the effective damage range, we see it increase to 72.4 meters, and the weapon gets a bullet velocity increment of 173 m/s, from 914 m/s to 1087 m/s.

The FJX Kilo-Tac increases the gun's aim-down sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, overall sprint speed, and crouch movement speed. These ensure that you are always mobile on the battlefield and can get in and out of the action quickly. This build will also help you take out targets with quick scopes if that's your cup of tea.

The Kimura RYL33 Laser Light also increases the ADS and the sprint-to-fire speeds of the weapon. But that's not all; it also helps with aim-walking steadiness. However, do note that the laser and the flashlight will be visible when aiming down the sights. As such, it's recommended to position yourself properly if you intend to hard-scope your enemies.

Finally, the .408 High Velocity rounds dramatically increase the bullet velocity of the weapon to 1359 m/s, transforming it into a hit-scan machine. This rids you of the need to lead your shots to hit moving targets at longer ranges. However, as we have mentioned earlier, your hit scan range with this loadout is 68 meters. Beyond that range, you will have to make a few tweaks to your aim.

That covers everything that you need to know about setting up the best one-shot FJX Imperium loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

