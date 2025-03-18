Players can unlock Sai camos in Black Ops 6 across Multiplayer and Zombies. Since it is a Melee Weapon, the fundamentals aren't different from other weapons in its class and follow the same formula with a few exceptions. Regardless, getting them all shouldn't be that much of a hassle as long as users are playing the correct game mode and properly utilizing their equipment.

Ad

In this quick article, we'll take a closer look at all the Sai camos in Black Ops 6 and how you can unlock them.

How to unlock all Sai camos in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

There are 15 Sai camos in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer. Here's how to unlock them:

Guide to unlocking all Sai camos in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Military camos

Ad

Trending

Granite - Get 5 kills with the Sai

- Get 5 kills with the Sai Woodland - Get 10 kills with the Sai

- Get 10 kills with the Sai Savanna - Get 15 kills with the Sai

- Get 15 kills with the Sai Splinter - Get 20 kills with the Sai

- Get 20 kills with the Sai Moss - Get 30 kills with the Sai

- Get 30 kills with the Sai Saboteur - Get 40 kills with the Sai

- Get 40 kills with the Sai Digital - Get 50 kills with the Sai

- Get 50 kills with the Sai Tide - Get 75 kills with the Sai

- Get 75 kills with the Sai Red Tiger - Get 100 kills with the Sai

Special camos

To get started with the Special camos, you must first unlock all the Military camos. Once that is done, you can proceed with the following:

Ad

Seep - Get 50 eliminations with the Sai while the Recon Specialty is active

- Get 50 eliminations with the Sai while the Recon Specialty is active Crestdeep - Get a kill with the Sai without taking damage 30 times

Mastery camos

After unlocking both Special camos, you will become eligible to unlock the Mastery camos for Sai. Do note that you must unlock them in the order they are stated below:

Gold - Get 10 double kills or better with the Sai

- Get 10 double kills or better with the Sai Diamond - Get 3 kills without dying 10 times with the Sai (Must have Gold camo unlocked on two other Melee Weapons as well)

- Get 3 kills without dying 10 times with the Sai (Must have Gold camo unlocked on two other Melee Weapons as well) Dark Spine - Get 3 triple kills or better with the Sai (Must have Diamond camo unlocked on 33 weapons)

- Get 3 triple kills or better with the Sai (Must have Diamond camo unlocked on 33 weapons) Dark Matter - Get 5 kills without dying 3 times with the Sai (Must have Dark Spine camo unlocked on 33 weapons)

Ad

These are all the Sai camos in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer. Proceed to the next section to learn about Sai camos in Zombies.

Also read: How to earn Clovers quickly in Black Ops 6 Clover Craze event

How to unlock all Sai camos in Black Ops 6 Zombies

There are 15 Sai camos in Black Ops 6 Zombies as well. Here's how to get them all:

Ad

Guide to unlocking all Sai camos in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Military camos

Ad

Slate - Get 100 kills with the Sai

- Get 100 kills with the Sai Desert - Get 200 kills with the Sai

- Get 200 kills with the Sai Evergreen - Get 300 kills with the Sai

- Get 300 kills with the Sai Rugged - Get 400 kills with the Sai

- Get 400 kills with the Sai Grim - Get 600 kills with the Sai

- Get 600 kills with the Sai Stripe - Get 800 kills with the Sai

- Get 800 kills with the Sai Oceanic - Get 1000 kills with the Sai

- Get 1000 kills with the Sai Whiteout - Get 1500 kills with the Sai

- Get 1500 kills with the Sai Purple Tiger - Get 2000 kills with the Sai

Special camos

To unlock Special camos, you must first unlock all the Military camos for Sai. Once that's done, you can get started with the Special camos for the Sai melee weapon:

Ad

Slime - Get 300 eliminations with the Sai whilst Napalm Burst is equipped

- Get 300 eliminations with the Sai whilst Napalm Burst is equipped Trenchfall - Get 10 Mangler Eliminations with the Sai

Mastery camos

Once you are done with the Special camos, you can start with the Mastery camos. Here are all the Mastery camos for the Sai and how you can unlock them all in the game:

Mystic Gold - Get 10 kills rapidly 15 times using the Sai

- Get 10 kills rapidly 15 times using the Sai Opal - Eliminate 30 Special Zombies with the Sai (Must have Mystic Gold camo unlocked on two other Melee Weapons as well)

- Eliminate 30 Special Zombies with the Sai (Must have Mystic Gold camo unlocked on two other Melee Weapons as well) Afterlife - Get 20 or more consecutive kills with the Sai without taking damage 10 times (Must have Opal camo unlocked on 33 weapons)

- Get 20 or more consecutive kills with the Sai without taking damage 10 times (Must have Opal camo unlocked on 33 weapons) Nebula - Eliminate 10 Elite Zombies with the Sai (Must have Afterlife camo unlocked on 33 weapons)

Ad

These are all the Sai camos that you can unlock in Black Ops 6 Zombies. With the right strategy, unlocking them shouldn't be a problem at all, despite these numbers looking big.

Read more: Black Ops 6 Zombies DLC 3 map teaser image officially revealed

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback