How to unlock Sai melee weapon in Warzone and Black Ops 6

By Pranoy Dey
Modified Feb 20, 2025 17:28 GMT
Here's how to unlock the Sai melee weapon in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The Sai melee weapon has returned in Warzone and Black Ops 6, this time introduced as part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration. Players can unlock this pair for free and use it during their gameplay. With a single hit, they can easily take down enemies or perform rapid attacks on groups in crucial situations. Apart from the weapon, this collaboration also offers a blueprint for the said melee.

Read on to learn more about how to unlock the Sai melee weapon in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

Warzone and Black Ops 6: How to get Sai melee weapon

To unlock the Sai melee weapon, players need to complete daily challenges tied to it, earn XPs, and reach Player Level 30. To start earning XP and progress, they need to navigate to the Armory section of the game and select the Sai melee weapon. This is a part of the Armory Unlock that they can unlock once they reach Player Level 24.

Sai melee weapon from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Raphael Tracer Pack in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)
Sai melee weapon from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Raphael Tracer Pack in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

After unlocking the Armory, players can access daily XP challenges associated with the weapon. Upon reaching Level 30, they can get their hands on the Sai. Alternatively, they can instantly unlock the melee weapon by purchasing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Raphael Tracer Pack in the game.

This tracer pack offers various items. The list includes the Raphael’s Sai blueprint for the Sai, as well as the blueprint “Tank” for the C9 SMG meta weapon.

The Sai comes equipped with Mastery Badges, allowing players to proudly showcase their skills and track their stats with it. The melee weapon is capable enough to deliver one-hit takedowns to enemies, and enables fast attacks at close range.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
