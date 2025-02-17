Scump shows overpowered C9 loadout to use in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play

By Pranoy Dey
Modified Feb 17, 2025 18:10 GMT
Here
Here's the meta C9 loadout shared by Scump to use in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play (Image via Activision)

In a recent live stream, former professional CoD player Seth "Scump" Abner showcased the overpowered C9 loadout that you can use in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play. The C9 is a submachine gun, known for its fast time-to-kill and high fire rate. While the weapon's raw power is enough to take down enemies, you can further tune it with certain attachments to enhance its overall performance.

In his video, Scump highlighted some of the best attachments he uses to achieve high frags in matches. This article covers the C9 loadout that he showcased in his latest video.

Scump's recommended attachments for the best C9 loadout in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play

In CoD, the C9 is often compared to the Jackal PDW, which has a similar configuration and stats. In the current meta, the C9 has overpowered the Jackal PDW and has become the go-to weapon for Ranked Play. To get the best C9 loadout suggested by Scump, make sure to use the following attachments:

  • Muzzle: Compensator
  • Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
  • Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
  • Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip
  • Stock: Balanced Stock
The best C9 loadout as showcased by Scump (Image via Activision)
Here’s how these attachments affect the C9:

  • The Compensator drastically improves the recoil and helps to stabilize the weapon. Overall, it increases the firepower, accuracy, and mobility of the firearm.
  • The Reinforced Barrel further stabilizes the weapon. The C9 is known for its fast TTK and high fire rate, but it faces high recoil. However, this attachment reduces that recoil and helps you to hit accurate shots.
  • The Ranger Foregrip improves the mobility and firepower of the weapon and helps you to achieve long-range shots without any issues.
  • The Ergonomic Grip is a popular choice for this weapon which improves ADS, Slide to Fire, and Dive to Fire speeds. Besides, it helps to improve the handling of the weapon by reducing the recoil.
  • Finally, the Balanced Stock maximizes the weapon's mobility potential. Overall, it improves the movement speed, while increasing the Hipfire and Aim Walking Movement Speeds.
