All leaked and confirmed vehicles in Verdansk in Warzone so far

Verdansk in Warzone will return on April 3, 2025. The map, beloved by many, is all set to grace the game after much anticipation and many online leaks. Ahead of Verdansk's release, speculation and rumors about what will be present are still coming in strong. The map is said to bring back vehicles previously popular in the game. The OG Verdansk Helicopters are set to come back, as shown in the official trailer released on March 10, 2025.

This article will go over all the leaked vehicles fans may encounter in Verdansk in Warzone upon its eventual release.

Note: This article is based on leaks, information presented in it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Verdansk in Warzone: All vehicles so far

Bertha

The OG Bertha is rumored to make a return in Verdansk in Warzone. The suggestion came from popular COD-figure @TheGhostOfHope on X. The leaker suggested that the cargo truck — popular for the 'Big Bertha' meta — is set to make a return. This report by @TheGhostOfHope went viral after being uploaded on March 16, 2025.

However, the leaker did ask their followers to take the information with a grain of salt.

Helicopters

Expand Tweet

The OG Verdansk-era Helicopters are also set to make their return. This vehicle was confirmed in the March 10 trailer for Verdansk in Warzone. During the short clip, one of the helicopters can be seen crashing into the dirt. This is reminiscent of the game as the choppers are rather fragile and easy to destroy. However, the Verdansk helicopters also had better maneuverability and handling.

This feature has helped them stand out from the helicopters in Warzone.

SUV

The SUV is also certain to remain in Verdansk in Warzone. According to @TheGhostOfHope, the map will not have any accessible water bodies for the players to explore. Therefore, grounded vehicles such as SUVs and ATVs will be quite useful and will be featured in Warzone as they are normally.

These were some of the vehicles leaked and confirmed to be in Warzone in Verdansk after the map was released in the game. The list may be edited, as more vehicles get added through leaks or official sources.

